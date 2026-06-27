4 Zodiac Signs That Will Be Deep in Their Feelings This Cancer Season

Most of us associate Cancer season with a deeply emotional time, as this water sign is known to be sensitive, empathetic, and nurturing.

“When the moon rules the sun, expect to feel some kind of way!” Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media, told VICE. “The flux is real, as the moon changes signs every couple of days, bringing the vibe along with it.”

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While every Cancer season brings its own emotional complexities, this one in particular will be a bit…chaotic and tense.

“Cancer season 2026 features some of the most charged astrology of the year,” Tate explains. “The summer solstice. A Mercury RX in Cancer. Jupiter enters Leo. Mars and Uranus conjoin in Gemini on the Fourth of July. The outer planet arrangements lock in, culminating in a rare Uranus-Neptune sextile on July 15th and an even rarer Uranus-Pluto trine on July 17th!”

In other words, we can all expect some heavy energy during this time. However, some zodiac signs “may be absolutely reeling in their feels,” according to Tate. The following four signs will be especially self-reflective this Cancer season.

1. Taurus

As a Taurus myself, I’m ready to release all this stagnant, emotional energy that’s been building for weeks—but it seems like we might have one last season of deep self-reflection.

“Taurus, you’re about ready to be done with challenges, having just shown disruptive Uranus the door and finishing up your time with the equally discordant house guest, Mars,” says Tate. “Plus, Chiron entered your chat earlier in the month and is demanding some deeper reflection about how you truly embody your values.”

2. Gemini

Cancer season might be an uncomfortable, emotional time for Gemini. As an air sign, this water energy can feel overwhelming and restrictive. However, it’s important to work through and reflect on your emotions as they arise, as this will lead you toward more aligned opportunities and relationships.

“Gemini, Mercury’s RX in Cancer is begging you to invest in yourself and what matters to you,” says Tate. “Chiron in Taurus is reminding you that when you’re taking care of yourself, you can show up even more authentically.”

3. Cancer

Cancer is clearly the star of their own season, but with Mercury retrograde occurring in your sign, you might feel the emotional, nostalgic energy tenfold.

“Cancer, it is your season, and you are in the spotlight, like it or not,” Tate says. “Abundant Jupiter is waving goodbye, and Mercury has a few things to discuss with you during its retrograde in your sign… be open to self-reflection for best results.”

If you’re feeling extra reflective or sensitive during this time, don’t fret: it’s all part of the process. Once you find your grounding, you’ll emerge as the new and improved version of yourself.

4. Virgo

It’s easy for Virgos to fall into dynamics that don’t serve them, especially since this earth sign loves to help others organize their lives. However, Cancer season will shed light on areas where Virgo might be overgiving and under-receiving.

“Virgo, where have you been investing your time and energy lately? And do they deserve you?” Tate asks. “There is something to let go of and something to claim here, as Mercury stations retrograde. Authenticity is the key, no matter what you think the social repercussions will be.”