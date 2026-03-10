4 Zodiac Signs That Will Find Luck and Abundance as Jupiter Stations Direct

March 10th officially marks the end of Jupiter’s retrograde, with Jupiter stationing direct in Cancer. Wondering what TF that means? Don’t worry, you’re not alone—we got you covered.

First, let me reassure you by noting that this transit brings positive, abundant energy. Unlike Jupiter retrograde, Jupiter stationing direct equals luck and blessings.

“We’re officially about to start moving full-steam ahead, and the vibes are going to begin to improve dramatically,” says astrologer Joshua Pingley in his recent video on the topic.

While all of us will experience this abundant energy, the cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn) will be especially lucky during this transit.

Here’s what these four fortunate signs can expect from Jupiter stationing direct.

1. Aries

Aries, you’re getting luckier and luckier the closer we move toward your season. This transit will especially benefit your home life.

“Jupiter’s healing and blessing your family life and your home life,” says TikToker May, a content creator known for her astrology, numerology, and manifestation videos. “You can move into your dream home, you can build something really exciting real-estate-related, you can start a new business from home. There’s something about your home that is being magically protected here.”

Take this as your much-needed push toward building something secure and sustainable. Now is the time to take leaps of faith and trust in your path. Luck is on your side.

2. Cancer

Cancer, this transit is occurring in your sign, making you the most abundant of all zodiac signs right now. Don’t let this energy go to waste.

“Jupiter goes direct in the sign of Cancer,” May explains in her TikTok video. “This is when it all starts shooting forward.”

This transit will bring expansion, career development, romantic alignment, and perhaps even public recognition. You are now in the spotlight, so make sure you’re giving yourself the credit you deserve. Opportunities will find you when you least expect them, and your ability to manifest will strengthen. Right now, you’re magnetic.

3. Libra

Speaking of magnetic, Libra will also carry this charismatic energy—but not just in love. While you might be known for your romantic charm, this transit will open up opportunities in your professional life, centering your career and passions.

“This is all about your career,” May says in her video. “Get ready for a big level-up moment … Everybody is going to want your services, what you have to offer. Get ready for promotions and just leveling up in all the ways you deserve it.”

Due to the influx of opportunities you’re likely to have during this transit, make sure you don’t sell yourself short. Only accept offers that align with you and your dreams. Know your worth and do not settle for less.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, your dating life is about to take off. If you’ve been unlucky in love over the past few months (or maybe even years), expect things to turn around for the better now.

In fact, during this time, “You could 100% meet the love of your life,” May says in her TikTok.

Of course, this transit doesn’t just impact the single Capricorns. Those in committed relationships might also experience deeper connections or success.

“If you’re already married, then you can see that your spouse or partner is gaining big recognition or lots of rewards in their life,” May adds.