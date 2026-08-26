4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Hit Hardest by August’s Blood Moon Eclipse

What better way to wrap up summer than with a powerful lunar eclipse? Occurring on the night of August 27 and into the early morning hours of August 28, we will be experiencing an impressive Blood Moon Eclipse.

Wondering what this upcoming eclipse has in store for you astrologically? Let’s dive in.

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What Is a Blood Moon Eclipse?

A Blood Moon Eclipse describes the reddish/copper color the Moon projects during a lunar eclipse.

“The Blood Moon eclipse is a common reference to full moon eclipses because of the shadow that the Earth casts on the moon,” says Maisy Bristol, astrologer, author, journalist, and relationship educator. “During every full moon, the Earth is between the sun and moon. However, on a full moon eclipse, the Earth is located directly in the middle of the sun’s path. So, the shadow of the Earth casts a shadow and a reddish hue on the moon.”

Impact of August’s Lunar Eclipse

This upcoming lunar eclipse might bring unexpected shifts, like sudden breakups and swift changes. However, trust that you will only lose what is no longer meant for you.

“First, it’s a full moon eclipse—which presents dramatic life endings and closures. Think: quitting a job you’ve had for 10 years or letting go of a dying friendship,” says Bristol. “Second, it’s happening in Pisces. The thing with eclipses is that they follow the moon’s Lunar Nodes, which represent fate and destiny. The Nodes have just finished up their 1.5-year cycle in Virgo and Pisces. So, this full moon eclipse is kind of like the ‘finale’ of the past 1.5 years in your life. It’s the closing chapter.”

Not everyone will experience the lunar eclipse quite so harshly, however.

“For some, this full moon eclipse will just give them the self-assurance they need to fully close the chapter,” Bristol says. “For others, it will just feel like another day.”

Signs Most Impacted by the Blood Moon Eclipse

According to Bristol, the following sun and rising signs will be the most impacted by this eclipse.

1. Pisces

Pisces, it’s time to shed what no longer serves you and step into power and alignment.

“The past year and a half has been about self-development. You were encouraged to step into your weird, let go of what you thought other people wanted from you, and accept feeling unfinished as part of life’s journey,” says Bristol. “This full moon is about saying goodbye to the old you and really diving deeper into mental health, healing, and the subconscious.”

2. Virgo

Virgo, this particular eclipse will highlight your relationships, perhaps making you question those closest to you.

“For this full moon eclipse, with both the sun and Mercury in your sign, something about it gives you full and complete clarity that you can apply to your relationship,” says Bristol. “Maybe you learn that letting go of a relationship that isn’t working does not mean you’re giving up. Maybe it’s time to realize that you’ve outgrown this person. Either way, there’s a closing chapter in a partnership.”

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this particular eclipse might have you uprooting your life and moving to a new place, or at least redefining your home life.

“Your home life has shifted a lot over the past year and a half,” says Bristol. “It’s possible this closing chapter is allowing you a bittersweet moment of leaving the old home behind and moving toward your new home—like throwing a ‘goodbye party.’”

4. Gemini

Gemini, expect some shifts and changes in your career. Now might be the time to quit your soul-sucking job and seek more aligned work.

“This is like the final nail in the coffin of the old career, which may have been more corporate or ‘normal’ in society’s standards. But as you’ve learned, you have special gifts and talents that only you can bring to the table… that people need you for,” says Bristol. “So, even though you’re leaving behind a career path that you thought was your end-all-be-all, you’ve learned a lot about what you can offer on the way. Moving jobs, quitting an old job, or signing contracts that will change your career trajectory may happen today.”