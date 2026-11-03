4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel November’s Powerful New Moon the Most, According to an Astrologer

We have a powerful new moon coming up in the intense, mysterious sign of Scorpio on November 9, 2026, at 5:02 a.m. EST.

According to Jessica Richards, astrologer and founder of 12th house, “The upcoming new moon in Scorpio is landing in an incredibly potent season marked by five planets in retrograde, including Mercury in Scorpio.”

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“This tells us that the energy is already asking us to reflect inwards on the journey that’s brought us here,” she continues. “Before we can take any further steps, the weeks to come are about integrating the lessons in a Scorpionic manner, to be open to true transformation.”

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming new moon—and how to use it to manifest your wildest dreams.

What to Expect From the New Moon in Scorpio

The new moon in Scorpio offers a great opportunity for transformation and personal evolution—the themes most associated with the water sign.

“During the new moon, it appears from Earth that there is no moon in the sky, an almost eerie break from our lunar leader,” Richards shares. “This celestial moment asks us to embrace truly new beginnings, to start from literal darkness. While Scorpio in its shadow side can lead us to thinking through a lens of suspicion, instead, let this season be an invitation to [meet] change with no expectation or attachment to the versions of you that came before.”

Scorpio is all about personal power, making this new moon the ideal time to reflect on our own power struggles, insecurities, or perceived limitations.

“Scorpio season, under the influence of Pluto, also asks us to identify where we struggle with power: where do we need to be more sovereign in our self-expression, where are we giving away power to others?” Richards asks. “As Mercury moves retrograde through the sign, we have the ability to change our own minds, our own patterns of thinking. Though at times it may feel more convenient [not to] claim responsibility, this new moon gives us the chance to reclaim the personal power we’ve always owned, but not embodied. “

Rituals for the New Moon in Scorpio

If you like to work with the moon phases, you likely already view the new moon as a time to set intentions, plant metaphorical seeds, and manifest your desires. However, this particular new moon in Scorpio calls for a more elevated, healing spiritual practice.

“A beautiful healing ritual for this season could be to draw a large, empty circle in a journal,” says Richards. “Write some examples of how you may be dimming your own spark or giving away your power. Once the circle is full, take a last read-through, then fill the circle, coloring it until you can no longer see the words underneath. It will appear as the dark new moon will in the sky; let this symbolize the change you’re calling in under this lunation.”

Signs Most Impacted by the New Moon in Scorpio

With this lunation occurring in the fixed signs of Scorpio, all fixed signs can expect some external pressures during this phase.

“During the new moon, Scorpio, Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius will be feeling the most impact as the new moon makes a critical angle to these fixed signs,” says Richards. “How appropriate, as the fixed signs, as suggested by their name, are the most likely to face difficulty in change, as they often want to ground in consistency.”

While it might feel unnatural for the fixed signs, it’s important to nurture yourself and offer grace in the face of change.

“These signs should be firm but gentle with themselves; perhaps part of their ritual would include writing where they are finding most resistance to how they can adopt new self-expressions or boundaries as needed,” Richards shares.