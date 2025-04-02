40-Foot Waves Slam Into Cruise Ship in Nausea-Inducing Video

Talk about rough waters. While aboard a cruise, Bachelor Nation alum Lesley Anne Murphy, who now works as a travel influencer, experienced what she described as “a 48-hour rollercoaster.”

In a video posted to Instagram, dramatic waves completely covered the cruise ship, which was rocking dramatically from side to side.

Passengers were seen falling amid the rough waters, which totally overtook balconies off of the cabins. Mounted TVs also hung on by a thread amid the chaos.

“I am proud to say we survived not one but two Drake Shakes!” Murphy wrote. “For context, the Drake Passage is the body of water between the tip of Argentina and Antarctica. It’s infamous for its extremely rough seas. If you’re lucky, you get the Drake Lake. If you’re like us, you get the Drake Shake with 35 ft waves.”

According to Storyful (via the New York Post), Murphy was traveling on Quark Expeditions’ Ocean Explorer ship during the ordeal. As Murphy noted, the 342-foot, 138-passenger vessel was traveling through through the Drake passage in her clip.

The cruise line described the 600-mile body of water between the tip of South America and the Antarctic Peninsula as “famous for the ‘Drake Shake’ due to the large swells and strong winds.”

“We were safe and it was insane…and at times, even fun? 1000% worth it for this trip of a lifetime!” Murphy wrote on Instagram. “We were told to stay in our cabins for an entire afternoon yesterday, and there were definitely some silver linings amongst this whole ordeal…we got some downtime, we laughed a lot, I processed some of this amazing voyage, I FaceTimed my girls and I learned that wildly enough…I don’t get seasick! Would you do it?!”

Murphy expanded on her experience in an interview with Good Morning America, noting that waves reached 40 feet.

“The best I can describe it is being on a roller coaster for 48 hours straight. To some people that’s exhilarating, for others I think it could be just kind of hell on Earth,” she said. “Plates were smashing everywhere, and that’s when you see people kind of looking at each other, like, ‘Is this normal? Should this be happening?’ You’re standing there thinking, ‘If this glass goes…’ But I had full faith in that ship. Kudos to the captain. It was a ride and a roller coaster of a lifetime.”