40 Years Ago, an NFL Legend Cut Off His Finger to Keep Playing Football (And Immediately Regretted It)

Even before he lost his finger, Ronnie Lott already had a reputation as one of the toughest, hardest-hitting defensive players in the National Football League. But one injury in 1985 would take his legacy from that of a man to that of a football god.

Lott, a safety for the San Francisco 49ers that season, broke his left pinky during a game against the Dallas Cowboys. A doctor gave him two options to fix it: get reconstructive surgery on the finger and miss a ton of games, or amputate part of the finger so he could keep playing that season.

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Lott, who had no idea what the decision he was about to make would do to his football legacy, chose the amputation.

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Over the last 40 years, the story of Ronnie Lott amputating his pinky has lived on in football glory. It’s the kind of story former players love to reminisce about on podcasts in 2026, if only to talk about how players from their generation were “tougher” than the guys on the gridiron today.

As much as that nostalgia-driven narrative is fun for old heads like me, according to Lott, the story was much more complicated.

Speaking to the Associated Press in 1986, Lott said seeing his pinky after the amputation actually shook him. “I was trying to laugh it off, but I felt sick,” he said, adding that he broke into a cold sweat and immediately wondered whether he should have chosen the reconstructive surgery instead.

Lott instantly realized in 1985 what we all know now, four decades later: the game of football can ask a lot of the people who play it. And without the proper barriers in place, players would run themselves into the ground and go to dangerous lengths to stay on the field.

“We are losing the compassionate side of sports,” Lott said at the time. “We’re becoming gladiators.” He also said the experience of losing his finger to football gave him “a new perspective on life.”

Lott would continue to play in the NFL for nearly a decade before retiring prior to the 1995 season. He would eventually become a Pro Football Hall of Famer, the highest honor an NFL player can receive, due to his high level of play.

Despite his accomplishments, he will always be best remembered for cutting off his own finger so he could keep playing the game he loves most. And even Lott has admitted that perhaps that’s a bit too far, even for the game he loves.