Damon Wayans had a very brief run on Saturday Night Live between 1985 and 1986. When he was just starting out, former cast member Eddie Murphy had a simple piece of advice for him: “Write your own sketches. Otherwise they’re gonna give you some black people s—t to do, and you ain’t gonna like it,” Murphy warned the up-and-coming comic, who’d previously appeared alongside him in Beverly Hills Cop.

Unfortunately, many of Wayans’s pitches were shot down, and Murphy ended up being exactly right about how things turned out from there.

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“They had me in scenes where I would just hold a spear.” Wayans recalled during a 2015 interview with The Breakfast Club. “I’m like, ‘I’m not doing that. My mother’s gonna watch this show,’” he continued. “No lines. Just holding the spear in a thong. I’m like, ‘I can’t do this.’ I said, ‘Y’all need to hire an extra for this.’ And so they told me, ‘You’re not a team player.’ I said, ‘No, I’m just not a slave.’”

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Damon Wayans Was Fired From SNL for Going Off Script. Here’s What Really Happened.

Things came to a head when Wayans was rehearsing a Miami Vice parody sketch featuring Mr. Monopoly (played by Jon Lovitz). Lorne Michaels reportedly didn’t like the suit Wayans planned to wear because he thought it made him look like a pimp. That comment was the final straw for Wayans, who decided to put an unscripted spin on his character’s portrayal without telling anybody.

In the live sketch, Wayans played the character as a stereotypical effeminate homosexual, and didn’t get many laughs in doing so. “I did it out of anger, so it wasn’t really funny,” Wayans explained. Michaels, of course, had long opposed improvisation and fired Wayans immediately afterward. “I did it with the wrong spirit and he was right to let me go,” Wayans later admitted.

You can check out the full Mr. Monopoly sketch for yourself above.