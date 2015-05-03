4,000 Migrants Rescued in Two Days in the Mediterranean

4,500 migrants were reportedly saved in the Mediterranean this weekend after multiple vessels were found on the sea packed with people attempting to escape to Europe just weeks after a shipwreck killed more than 800 migrants.

The Italian Coastguard, which has dealt with the brunt of the migrant arrivals, said they had rescued over 3,400 people on Saturday alone in at least 16 different operations. More rescues were reported throughout the day Sunday and at least 4,500 migrants have been saved in rescue operations over the past two days, according to Reuters. At least seven people were reported dead.

In addition to the Italian coast guard, Medcines Sans Fronteirs Sea Rescue helped save more than 350 people Sunday. MSF posted pictures on Twitter of a 40-foot boat reportedly packed with 369 fleeing migrants mainly from Eritrea. All aboard were saved according to MSF.

Latest from our @MSF_Sea #migrant rescue – that 40′ wooden boat has an incredible 369 ppl onboard. Live from Med pic.twitter.com/mdzgpb2hjp — MSF UK (@MSF_uk) May 3, 2015

The massive number of rescue operations comes just a few weeks after the worst-ever Mediterranean migration disaster when at least 800 people died after their boat capsized off the Libyan coast.

In response to that loss of life, the European Union pledged to triple the funding to the Triton program patrolling the Mediterranean sea for migrant boats. The Triton program had replaced Italy’s lauded Mare Nostrom program that saved more than 150,000 lives in less than two years, according to a UN report.

The migrant crisis has increased in recent years as countries in the Middle East and northern Africa, including Yemen, Libya and Syria, have experienced violent conflict and economic instability.

Most vulnerable ppl (women, children, elderly and critical cases) are the 1st to be attended to by #MSFSea @moas_eu pic.twitter.com/jKKerQABSG — MSF Sea Rescue (@MSF_Sea) May 3, 2015

In addition to those saved off the Libyan coast, authorities in Egypt announced ship had capsized causing at least three deaths. At least 31 people had to be rescued by authorities according to Reuters.

According to a UN report, around 40,000 people had attempted to cross to Europe through the Mediterranean as of April 24. At least 1,700 reportedly died trying to make the trip.

“The boat crossings are not just a migrant phenomenon, they are a refugee one too – half those who crossed the Mediterranean in 2014 were people seeking refuge from wars and persecution,” United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees spokesman Adrian Edwards told journalists in Geneva last month. “And for refugees fleeing war, there has to be some alternative to having to cross the Mediterranean in smugglers boats.”

