4,000-Year-Old Tomb Containing Family of Coffins Discovered in Egypt

Archeologists have made a major discovery. In a press release, the South Asasif Conservation Project announced that its Egyptian-American team found a Middle Kingdom tomb with 11 intact burials. It’s the first such discovery in the South Asasif necropolis, which is near Luxor.

Dating back to 1938 B.C.-1630 B.C. in the early 12th Dynasty, the family tomb contained skeletons of five women, two men, and three children. Most of the bodies were placed side-by-side in wooden coffins, which were significantly damaged by floods.

Other contents of the tombs, however, were well-preserved. Dr. Afaf Wahba, Dr. Katherine Blakeney, and Ali Hassan Ibrahim found necklaces, bracelets, and scarab rings in the tombs. The jewelry, which was largely found in the female burials, was made of materials such as amethyst, garnet, and feldspar.

In addition to the accessories, archeologists discovered copper mirrors featuring intricately carved ivory handles. Another find was a fertility figurine. It was decorated with jewelry and markings and featured 4,000 mud beads for her hair. An offering tray was also unearthed.

The Egyptian tomb alters history. It places South Asasif within the Theban Middle Kingdom necropolis. The find also advances knowledge of burial practices and rituals of the time. Researchers plan to continue to explore the area. They hope to learn more about Middle Kingdom influences on the art and funerary rituals of the Twenty-fifth Dynasty.