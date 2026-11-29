On January 27, 1984, Michael Jackson arrived at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to film a commercial for Pepsi. In front of 3,000 screaming fans who’d gathered there for a simulated concert, Jackson shot take after take of a sequence in which he was to be seen descending a set of stairs onto the stage while singing a Pepsi-themed version of “Billie Jean.” Each time he made his entrance, pyrotechnics were shown exploding behind him. For the most part, these attempts were recorded without incident.

However, during Jackson’s sixth take, the planned explosion went off earlier than expected, which ended up setting his hair on fire. Jackson continued with his performance for a few seconds, seemingly unaware of what was happening, before his brothers and crew members swooped in and put out the flames with the singer’s jacket.

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You can check out the footage for yourself, courtesy of Us Weekly, below.

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The Infamous Pepsi Commercial That Changed Michael Jackson’s Life Forever

Jackson was treated for second and third-degree burns and also suffered severe hair loss due to the accident. However, he checked himself out of the hospital just one day later against his doctor’s wishes. A nurse remembered Jackson being in good spirits and taking phone calls from fellow singers Teddy Pendergrass and Stephanie Mills. “He stayed in bed and opened telegrams, and he got a big kick out of one from a fan that said, ‘I know you’re hot, but this is ridiculous,’” she added.

In the months that followed, Jackson underwent surgery to remove scar tissue from his head. This is believed to have been what kicked off his well-documented painkiller addiction, as well as his obsession with plastic surgery. Jackson eventually settled with Pepsi for $1.5 million, and decided to donate all of that money to Brotman Memorial Hospital, where he initially received treatment for his injuries.