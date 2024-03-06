46 Years On Since The First Protest, LGBTIQA+ Folks Describe Their First Mardi Gras

It’s been 46 years since the first-ever Mardi Gras – a protest, organised by the Gay Solidarity Group, which took place at Taylor Square on Saturday 24 June 1978.

Since this defining moment in LGBTQIA+ history, the protest has evolved into a celebration of pride and a reminder that we need to continue to support the community.

Now, the event, for many queer folks, is a right of passage. And for some, attending their first Mardi Gras is basically an experience of spiritual proportions.

So, we went to Johnnie Walker’s Mardi Gras Debutante Ball and asked the LGBTQIA+ community what their first Mardi Gras was like, in six words or less.

Here’s what they said…

Janet, 23: “Gay house making out with my friends.”

Sid, 28: “My family and I marched together.”

Danny, 63: “Empowering, my stride was so strong.”

Andreas, 34: “I felt alive, it was crazy.”

Rachel, 30: “Standing on a milk crate.”

Brooklyn, 27: “18, found out I was gay.”

CJ, 31: “Best experience ever, glitter, disco balls.”

Ana, 18: “Welcoming atmosphere, excited, everyone looks amazing.”

Marie, 46: “Exciting, terrifying, joyful, proud, colourful, elated.”

Phillip, 26: “Positive, high energy, crazy, colourful, experimental.”

Charlie, 42: “In the parade, wet, long night.”

Andy, 32: “Being amongst people I didn’t know existed.”

Jenna, 32: “Exhilarating, scary, exhausting, baby dyke, hyped.”

Jordan, 32: “Free, colourful, so fun, so much.”

Rayannon, 28, “No sleep.”

Jenna Rogue, 24: “Community, belonging, acceptance, bigger than myself.”

Su, 35: “I got to see my fabulous friends.”

Coco, 22: “Messy, hilarious, joyous, shit show, stylish.”

Maya, 27: “Very dirty, very exciting, fun, interesting. “

Laurana, 26: “Rough, colourful, sweaty, fun, gay, sweaty.”

Zuref, 26: “Gay, naked, fab, exhausting, flirtacious, noneofyourbusiness.”

Mitch and Mark from The Block: “2002, straight man, came out and had the time of his life.” “Best Mardi Gras was with our son.”

Singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte: “Vibrant, electric, inclusive, joyous, fabulous, progressive. I’ve been an ally for so long now it’s nice to be a part of the community.”

The Sydney street was lit up with glitter and LGBTIQA+ joy as the event ended, and folks poured onto the streets to either find a solid kick-on option, or slowly make their way home.

Whether it was someone’s first Mardi Gras or their 30th, 18 or 63, from Tasmania or the US, it’s pretty special to see the impact of the celebration, since the first protesters made their mark.