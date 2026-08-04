47 Years Ago, AC/DC Released the Final Bon Scott Album That Changed Hard Rock Forever

47 years ago, AC/DC changed hard rock forever with the release of Highway to Hell, their sixth studio album.

That iconic record would go on to shape the future of rock music. Tragically, though, that album was the band’s final project with Bon Scott, their vocalist from almost the beginning. (Before Scott’s joining, Dave Evans was AC/DC’s singer for roughly one year, but only recorded one song with them.)

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In February 1980, Scott died of alcohol poisoning after a night out drinking in London. He was 33. His legacy endures, however, in the six albums he recorded with the band, including his swansong, Highway to Hell.

‘Highway to Hell’ had a notably legendary producer behind it

AC/DC recorded Highway to Hell in London with producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange. The legendary hitmaker would go on to produce the next two AC/DC albums as well: Back in Black (1980) and For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) (1981).

The album was originally released on July 27, 1979, led by the title track as its first single. Two more singles— “Girls Got Rhythm” and “Touch Too Much”—were later put out.

Over the years, the album has had a lasting impact on rock fans across the world. In the United States alone, it has been certified Platinum 8x (RIAA).

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Back in 2003, AC/DC’s founding guitarists, brothers Angus and Malcolm Young (who passed away in 2017), sat down for a retrospective interview with Guitar Player.

During the conversation, they were asked what it was like recording Highway To Hell. “That’s when we first met up with ‘Mutt’ Lange,” Malcolm replied. “And, to be honest, recording that album went really smoothly for us. Even though the budget was tight, and we had to put the whole thing together in about three weeks.”

The interviewer also inquired how Lange prepared the band for those sessions. “He’d have us play our songs, and then he’d record them on his little tape recorder,” Malcolm explained. “When he came back the next day, he’d have all his ideas organized, and he’d tell us exactly where he wanted things rearranged, what parts he wanted changed, and where little breaks could be added.”

Angus then added, “For example, he put in that great break near the end of ‘Highway to Hell’ where the band drops out, and I scrape the pick down the strings.” The guitarist then concluded with a laugh: “He created the hole, and I filled it. I’m the dentist.”

Photo by Atlantic Records/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images