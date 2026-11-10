48 Years Ago, a TV Crew Went to Investigate UFO Reports and Actually Captured Them on Camera

On December 21, 1978, two Safe Air pilots reported seeing UFOs in the skies near the Kaikōura mountain ranges in New Zealand. According to a newspaper article from the time, multiple objects were sighted over a four-hour period and tracked by Wellington Airport’s air traffic control radar. One of the pilots was quoted as saying that he’d spotted something coming toward them “at tremendous speed.” The next evening, several people in the area claimed to have seen similar objects.

A producer for Channel 0 in Melbourne, Australia heard of the sightings and sent a TV crew to investigate by plane. Sometime after midnight on December 31, while flying between Wellington and Christchurch, they captured footage of a rapidly moving white light that appeared to be following them. On the return flight two hours later, they encountered other brightly illuminated objects, including one that resembled a flying saucer.

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The Strange Story of the 1978 UFO Encounter That Was Actually Caught on Camera

“Just being on the cramped, noisy flight deck of the Argosy barrelling down the coast in the dead of the night was exciting,” recalled reporter Quentin Fogarty. “Factor in a row of pulsating, hypnotic lights hovering outside the window, and it goes to another level,” he continued. The footage aired on prime-time news and quickly spread around the world—it even got covered by CBS anchorman Walter Cronkite.

Skeptics immediately dismissed the story, attributing the phenomena to everything from lights reflecting off of squid boats to an unusual view of Venus. The TV crew were also accused of perpetrating a hoax, but they always maintained that whatever they saw above Kaikōura was real.

“We had film, our own eyewitness accounts and confirmation from the flight crew and air traffic controllers that we had stumbled into something astonishing,” Fogarty told The New Zealand Herald in 2018. “My grandkids love to hear the story of my brush with UFOs; I just wish I could provide an ending,” added journalist Dennis Grant.