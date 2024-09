*FRONT-FLIP PICK-SIX ALERT*Come for the Jay Cutler pick-sixStay for the Jimmie Ward front flip into the end zone https://t.co/1gdus2Byfc

— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2015

Sometimes, you just gotta let your mojo get the best of you. San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward picked off a high, errant pass from Jay Cutler for an outstanding breakaway that saw few men trailing him. So what does Ward do? Why go head-over-heels for a pretty nasty way to enter the end zone.

The 9ers would later go on to miss the extra point in a pretty pathetic attempt, but hey. Maybe they just wanted to honor the name “pick-six” and keep it to that.