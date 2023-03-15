What were the most common concerns or anxieties people spoke about?

The older men – farmers, fishermen or retired – were quite happy about their situation. They’ve had long lives on fishing boats and the freedom that comes with being on your own. Many sought alternative family relationships, living with mothers, brothers or sisters, their own little group. But they were concerned about the younger generation and how life in villages could continue if there's a lack of women. Younger men complained that “all the girls I went to school with are gone” – it's not exactly true, there are a lot of women in the Faroe Islands, of course – but they’d maybe started fishing and wanted to stay there, but didn't know how they could have a family, or if a woman would be willing to move there.