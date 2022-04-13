Jumping Into Bushes Is the Latest Weird New Hobby

Spend enough time on YouTube and you’ll eventually come across videos of people launching themselves head-first into bushes. Like chucking rocks into bodies of water or souping up engines and exhausts , it seems to be one of those things that has a timeless, if unexplainable, appeal to men the world over.

In cold, wet, blustery Brittany, northwestern France, jumping into bushes isn’t just a fun way to show off in front of the camera – it is a way of life. Sort of.

At the turn of the millennium, French and German broadcaster Arte TV introduced viewers to a hitherto unknown hobby that went by the name of “mushary”. An episode of their long-running documentary series Tracks followed Boris, a white rasta in a boiler suit, as he and his friends explained that what on the surface was nothing more than a few friends fooling around was actually a Jackass-inspired anti-American, anti-capitalist protest. Yep, really.

Boris and the bush-riders, who admit that part of the appeal of their pastime is that it is simply a dumb, fun way to spend a few hours outdoors, also explain the unusual origins of their hobby’s name. Weirdly, it is a portmanteau that refers to both literal “bush-riding” and the “Willow Palisade”, which was a large ditch in what was previously known as Manchuria. It was said that during wars between Manchuria and Mongolia, soldiers would hide in this ditch. Yep, really.