Inside the Secret Shady World of Corporate Concerts

These kinds of corporate gigs are obviously the real risky ones. “Artists have a brand and a fanbase to maintain, so whilst it's great for business to take on a highly paid corporate gig, it's worth remembering that by performing for a company you become affiliated with them on an ambassador level,” Barlow says. “Artists should also be thinking about the cultural implications that a corporation and its shareholders are tied to, as well as what the destination represents.” It’s these types of events that leave fans and progressives justifiably pissed off, especially when the artists plead ignorance after being found out. By nature, corporate gigs have some of the most robust, terrifying NDAs out there, but stories are slipping through the net. Despite phones being taped-over Berghain-style or put in Yondr pouches , like at Beyoncé’s gig in Dubai, it’s increasingly easier to find out about sustainable warriors Coldplay entertaining the Citadel CEO , Foo Fighters playing for Salesforce or the 1975 partying with the Barça FC players .

It’s also hard to knock the endless zeal of bookers like Einzig, who tell me proudly about going above and beyond to give people the best time of their lives. Siegan’s love of music is genuinely endearing. Reminiscing about his own band in the past and his eclectic taste, he spins story after story about attending gigs he’s helped put on. One such yarn describes being moved to tears while Andrea Bocelli played to a room of very surprised guests. "That was a turning point where I realised these moments change lives," says Siegan. But let’s be real, of course the bookers think of these moments as semi-spiritual and transcending the mere transactional – they get to bloody be there!



Most of us will never get near the venue, let alone behind the curtain, of corporate gigs. It’s just more fun and games for the elite, a secret world where fucked-up directors chat each other’s ears off through a private set that the artist’s fans would all but all die for. Money might not be able to buy you happiness, but it can buy you “Happiness” by Little Mix – not that we will ever know. As long as demand continues from up above, supply will continue down the musical food chain below and us, even further down, not even a pilot fish, will still have to settle with watching a leaked performance of “Drunk In Love” on a cracked phone screen.