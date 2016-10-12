Psychedelic Neon Fluids Float in a Stunning 4K Video

A number of video artists—Roman De Giuli and Thomas Blanchard come to mind—have demonstrated the visual glory of moving, vibrantly colored liquids mingling beneath a macro lens. Russian motion graphics artist and photographer Ruslan Khasanov now enters the fray with his video, NEON 4K, in which he has neon liquids floating, combining, and dissolving in a variety of stunning and psychedelic ways.

To create the video, Khasanov shot 4K on a Sony a7R II with a Sony FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro G lens. Granted, some of the footage resembles Blanchard’s work, especially the clips of liquid dots, but Khasanov definitely has something fresh to offer when the neon liquids fuse to create a cosmic complexity that looks like the cinematic special effects once found in old science fiction films. See for yourself below:

Videos by VICE

NEON 4K from Ruslan Khasanov on Vimeo.

Click here to check out more of Ruslan Khasanov’s work.

Related:

Patterns of Life Emerge in Petri Dish Macro Videography

Watch a Box of Crayons Liquefy to Soup Before Your Eyes

Stunning Organic VFX Recreate the Big Bang