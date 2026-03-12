5 Anime Series That Deserve a New RPG Game

Anime games are widely enjoyed both by gaming enthusiasts and anime fans. These titles can range from fighters, visual novels, and strategy games to more notable MMOs and narrative-based RPGs. Following the announcement of Bandai Namco’s Echoes of Aincrad, an upcoming Sword Art Online RPG, this sparks a question – which other series are also deserving of a new anime RPG game? Let’s consider some options.

Soul Eater

Soul Eater is a universe in which I could see resulting in a very fun anime RPG, perhaps something along the lines of Persona, where they create a custom Meister (or even Meister + Weapon duo) and attend class to answer questions, then pivot into battling monsters and collecting souls outside of their studies.

Videos by VICE

The DWMA and the universe of Soul Eater in general have this very unique, Halloween-ish aesthetic that would be so fun to explore in an open or semi-open world format, and it could be a real blast to work your way up the ranks alongside notable characters from the show, such as Maka, Soul, Black Star, Death the Kid, and more.

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan has already launched a couple of Hack-and-Slash/RPG hybrid games, enabling you to create your own scout and live out the story of the series alongside main characters such as Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and the Scouts. Considering the show has now fully wrapped up, becoming known as one of the biggest hits in recent years, it would be very nice to see a new one of these RPG/Hack-and-Slash games enter the scene, following the story all the way up to the end.

I would love to replay the story in this interactive format, witnessing the events from the sides of the cast members, rather than through their eyes. Plus, being able to wander around the walls and explore areas where Eren, Mikasa, and Armin grew up or completed missions would be really intriguing. Not to mention the possibility of free swinging/open exploration of the maps through ODM gear. There’s a lot that could be done in one big, final video game send-off for the AOT franchise, so fans can only keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best.

One Piece

One Piece is one of the most popular anime series to date, having already spanned several video game titles. This includes the 2023 JRPG title, One Piece Odyssey, featuring turn-based battles and letting the player control members of the Straw Hat pirates.

With a three-year gap, it would be nice to see a new One Piece game arrive, considering how overwhelmingly popular the anime series has remained. In particular, it would be nice to see a new entry lean heavily into RPG elements, perhaps even letting players create their own pirate character who will join Luffy’s Straw Hat Pirates crew, an original narrative with engaging quest lines, and fun combat with stat-based level scaling and build opportunity.

My Hero Academia

Another series that has concluded in recent years is My Hero Academia. This franchise actually released a game earlier in 2026 with the arrival of My Hero: All’s Justice, but like the other MHA ‘Justice’ titles, they are largely fighting games that recreate battles from throughout the series.

My Hero Academia has an amazing world that would be perfect for a new RPG. There’s huge possibility for custom character creation, choosing from a range of ‘classes’ through Quirks, and then customizing builds through stats, abilities, and even gadgets/hero gear that grant passive bonuses or additional abilities. Plus, being able to explore the city and take down bad guys using your own powers as you train to be a pro hero alongside Class 1-A would be hard not to enjoy – especially if ‘You Say Run’ starts playing in the background.

Cowboy Bebop

Lastly, we have Cowboy Bebop. The formula of this show could be an extremely unique and enjoyable RPG experience, if done right. Imagine being able to build your own character, engage in gunfights, space flight, and chase bounties.

While anything that involves trying to follow the main narrative may not be the best approach, there is still endless potential for Cowboy Bebop. A new original story could cater to newbies unfamiliar to the franchise while also including easter eggs that longtime fans can appreciate. Plus, playing the role of a new character that finds themselves teaming up with Spike and the others would be an unforgettable experience, to say the least.