5 Artists That Prove 90s Alt-Rock and Grunge Are Still Alive in 2026, You’re Just Not Looking In the Right Places

The era of 90s alt-rock and grunge gave us some of the greatest songs ever written, by some og the greatest artists to ever grace the radio. But what if I told you that the iconic sound is still alive and well in 2026? You just need to look in the right places.

It’s not that what we love about grunge went anywhere. It just started popping up as a blend with other genres, and if those genres weren’t on your radar, well, then neither would be music you’d probably love. Lucky for you, I know exactly where you should be looking and which artists to start with.

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I think it’s also important to note that none of this is nostalgia-bait. These artists are not making music this way just for clout. It’s genuine and passionate. For the love of the game, baby. Scroll down to check out the list and find your new favorite song.

Chris Casey

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Georgia-born artist Chris Casey is an anomaly in the best way. He’s out here doing something so fascinating and unique: blending 90s alt sounds—à la Beck or CAKE—with hip-hop elements. A lot of his songs give “Soul Coughing, but if Tricky was their frontman.”

I discovered Chris a couple of years ago, and his sense of creating that 90s-esque atmosphere has only gotten better. My recommendation is to start with his newest single, “Mom + Pop”, which you can stream above. The track is quirky, and his flow is impeccable.

High June

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High June is a really compelling band. Their sound is very much derived from 90s grunge and alt-rock; a lot of fuzzy guitars with lush melodies. But the vocals are a big twist. Singer Jack Flowers has this gravelly, soulful tone that gives the band a southern vibe.

I think if you listen closely, you can really hear Stone Temple Pilots and Candlebox influences. You should definitely listen to tracks like “Coming Home Soon” and “Last Cigarette“. However, I decided to include their newest single, “Passing Through”, above, because I feel like it has a really cool Our Lady Peace essence.

Wisp

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For the past few years, Wisp has been making a name for herself in the many “gaze” circles. (Shoegaze, zoomergaze, nu gaze, etc.) But the sound she’s been carving out boils down to grungy, fuzzy alt-rock.

Easy 90s comparisons would be like The Smashing Pumpkins and Slowdive. You’ll notice some Garbage and Starflyer 59 in there too, though. If your craving is that classic “wall of sound” energy, you can pick pretty much any Wisp song and get the itch scratched.

Dexter and the Moonrocks

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I have talked about Dexter and the Moonrocks before, specifically on a list of bands that you should check out if you love the Foo Fighters.

These dudes are f**king KILLING it right now. Their 2026 track “Freakin’ Out” has been topping charts, and they just dropped a new collab, “12 Steps“, with Treaty Oak Revival that it’s dope alt-country banger. It takes the western elements that both bands are great at and cranks the distortion to mid-90s-grunge levels.

I cannot stress this enough: if you miss the 90s rock sound, LISTEN TO DEXTER AND THE MOONROCKS.

Koe Wetzel

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Yes, you probably understand Koe Wetzel as a country music singer, but I promise you this is a grave underestimate. In fact, I would argue that if you go back a decade to his Noise Complaint (2016) album, you’ll find the first example of the Country and Western genre blending with 90s alt-rock and grunge. HE did that.

Of course, Koe’s influences include a lot of country singers. No doubt about that. They also include 90s grunge, like Nirvana. Frankly, I think it speaks volumes to Koe’s creative credit that he recognizes the value in songwriting like Kurt Cobain’s.

This even touches on something else that I think really proves my point, which is that a lot of 90s grunge and alt-rock already had country elements. You’d have to be out of your mind not to recognize the southern dynamics present in the music of bands like Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Sister Hazel, Better Than Ezra, Gin Blossoms, and so many more.

All of this to say, Koe Wetzel is a tried-and-true grunge cowboy. And here are a few examples: “Creeps“, “Powerball“, and “Drug Problem“. He also just dropped his new album, The Night Champion, which is remarkably eclectic, but if you want something that has that 90s vibe, I suggest “Circus”. It hits like early Wallflowers, and we can all f**k with that.