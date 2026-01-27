5 Awesome WWE Royal Rumble Matches You Can Watch on Netflix

The Royal Rumble kicks off the best season for wrestling fans. The event is unpredictable, action-packed, and, of course, the kickoff on the road to WrestleMania. The Premium Live Event has been around since the late ‘80s and has provided some amazing moments over the years. Today we’ll be diving into five Royal Rumble matches you can check out on Netflix right now.

2010 Royal Rumble

Play video

It’s not the longest Rumble ever, but it was one of the better things to come out of 2010 for WWE. The storytelling aspect of Shawn Michaels desperately clawing at another match against The Undertaker, Beth Phoenix entering and eliminating The Great Khali, and Edge returning (and winning) the match. Personally, this one is severely underrated and not a match fans talk about much.

Videos by VICE

2001 Royal Rumble

Play video

While it might not be the best Royal Rumble in terms of its quality, it’s certainly very entertaining to watch. I mean, Drew Carey being in the match? He brought the perfect amount of comedy, especially his spot with Kane. The Hardys going against each other and Jeff eliminating Matt? When you think of the spectacle that the Royal Rumble is, I think this match has it. Especially the final three men being Stone Cold, Kane, and The Rock.

2020 Royal Rumble

Play video

In recent memory, I’d consider the to be the best. Brock Lesnar dominated the first half of the match picking up elimination after elimination. Eventually, Drew McIntyre finally gets him over the ropes, clearing his path to victory. The return of Edge was unexpected and emotional. McIntyre winning was the absolute right call, it’s just a shame that his title win came at the expense of one of the darkest periods in WWE.

1992 Royal Rumble

Play video

This match is filled with star power from top to bottom — Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kerry Von Erich, Jake the Snake, Macho Man — plus, there were real stakes. The vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship was on the line, so it was any man’s title to win. It starts off like any other Rumble but once Rowdy Roddy Piper enters the fray and goes after Flair it picks up steam. It’s the perfect blend of the Golden Age and the new generation of stars.

2007 Royal Rumble

Play video

The Undertaker-Shawn Michaels saga is one of my favorite wrestling stories ever. For that reason alone, the 2007 Rumble had to make this list. There was so much unpredictability surrounding the winner. Ultimately, Taker won his first-ever Rumble match and continued his undefeated streak at WrestleMania 23.