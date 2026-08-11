5 Ballads From the 90s That Prove Power Ballads Weren’t Only an 80s Thing

Power ballads are often associated with the 1980s. This is mostly due to the rise of power ballads, which paired traditional ballads with modern distorted rock guitar. Many power ballads dominated the charts in the 1980s, but what many may not realize is that power ballads dominated the 90s as well. We often look at the 90s as primarily alternative or pop, but many 80s bands released their biggest power ballads in the 90s.

“always” by bon jovi

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Initially, Jon Bon Jovi wrote and recorded this ballad for the 1993 film Romeo Is Bleeding, hence the opening line. Jon liked the film’s script, but didn’t like a preview of the film. Therefore, he decided against lending the song to the film, and it was shelved. Years later, the ballad was revisited, re-recorded, and released on Bon Jovi’s greatest hits album, Cross Road. The power ballad became a massive hit, peaking at No. 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 1994.

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“(everything i do) i do it for you” by bryan adams

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Another 80s artist who penned one of their biggest power ballads in the 1990s is Bryan Adams. This song was written for a film and is the theme song for the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner. It’s one of Bryan Adams’ four No. 1 hits, and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks in 1991. Additionally, it topped the charts in 20 countries, earned Adams a Grammy Award and an Oscar nomination.

“iris” by the goo goo dolls

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Not to sound repetitive, but this power ballad was also written for a movie soundtrack. In 1998, John Rzeznik wrote his signature song “Iris” for the film City of Angels. While peaking at No. 9 on the Hot 100, “Iris” hit No. 1 on the US Alternative Airplay, Mainstream Rock, and Pop Airplay charts. “Iris” is among the best-selling singles of all time.

“love of a lifetime” by firehouse

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Firehouse had all the goods to become a legendary hair metal band. Though they just barely missed the peak of hair metal, they still penned major hits in the early 90s. Their highest-charting single, “Love Of A Lifetime”, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991, and No. 7 on the US Cash Box Top 100.

“i don’t want to miss a thing” by aerosmith

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There’s no denying that Aerosmith is among the most recognizable American rock groups. Shockingly, the band has only earned one No. 1 hit in their career, and you guessed it, it was written for a film. In 1998, “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” debuted at No. 1 and served as the theme song for the film Armageddon.

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