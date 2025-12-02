5 Bands Releasing New Music After Decades-Long Hiatuses

In recent years, these five artists have come back from decades-long hiatuses and released exciting new music. Some have announced new tour dates as well, or have already toured their comeback albums. For any diehard fans who were waiting 10, 20, even 30 years for some of these bands, this one’s for you.

Thee Headcoatees

Play video

Thee Headcoatees formed in 1991 as an all-female complement to the existing band Thee Headcoats. They broke up in 1999, but now, seemingly out of the blue, they’ve returned. On November 14, the U.K. garage-rock band released Man-Trap, their first LP since Here Comes Cessation from 1999. After 26 years, this new offering features a few classic covers as well as all-new originals. The band still consists of the original lineup of Ludella Black, Kyra LaRubia, Bongo Debbie, and Holly Golightly, which should delight diehard fans.

Videos by VICE

Be Your Own Pet

Play video

Be Your Own Pet formed in 2003 when vocalist Jemima Pearl was only 16, and broke up after a bright yet brief burn in the garage-punk scene. The band dealt with burnout and anxiety from touring and industry pressure, and took a 14-year hiatus. But in 2021, Be Your Own Pet came together again, now with the added hindsight and maturity of a decade and a half. Their reunion may not have happened had it not been for Jack White, who specifically requested that they open for him on a few tour dates. From there, they signed to Third Man Records and released their comeback album, Mommy, in August 2023. In September 2025, they dropped the new single “What a B****”. It looks like the band is still working on new material, with luck.

Sugar

Play video

After a more than 30-year hiatus, alt-rock trio Sugar recently released a new single, “House of Dead Memories”. The band was formed around 1992 by former Hüsker Dü member Bob Mould, with David Barbe and Malcolm Travis joining. This original lineup has returned not only with a new single but also with a handful of new tour dates. Their last album was File Under: Easy Listening in 1994, and “House of Dead Memories” suggests a possible new album. In the meantime, Sugar has several dates booked in 2026. They’ll play May 2 and 3 in New York City, then May 23 and 24 in London. Sugar’s exciting return is also in celebration of their debut 1992 album, Copper Blue, which they re-released for Record Store Day 2025.

Pulp

Play video

This past June, iconic alt-rock band Pulp returned after a 24-year hiatus with the new album More. It was their first album since We Love Life in 2001, and since the 2023 passing of bassist Steve Mackey. Four core members of the original lineup were joined by long-time touring members. The resulting comeback album earned Pulp their first U.K. No. 1 album since 1998. Both critics and diehard fans were delighted by Pulp’s return, with the album and extensive tour garnering overwhelmingly positive praise. On More, many critics felt that the past 24 years had simply melted away. Pulp was in fine form, even with the glaring lack of Mackey’s iconic bass. Still, others posited that the space left by his passing was then filled by Pulp’s familiar genius.

Peaches

Play video

Peaches is returning with her first new album in 10 years, after a hiatus spent on art, sculpture, performance, and other pursuits. On February 20, the iconic provocateur will release No Lube So Rude, keeping her familiar arthouse electro-punk energy of years past, but translating it to modern times. Peaches is also heading out on tour in 2026, having announced a UK/EU leg alongside existing North American dates. Fans submitted questions for Peaches in The Guardian recently, where she commented on the album and her perception of performing in a changing culture. “The older generation is still feeling that punk energy, but the world is a more pressurized place compared to 20 years ago,” she said. “That’s why I don’t want to water things down, so I give it like I give it, but with the punch of 2025.”

Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images