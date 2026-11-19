Nothing gets people thinking about the end of civilization quite like a major technology outage and mass freak-out. Last week, Microsoft went down, flights were grounded, and reports of tentacled alien sightings surfaced. The internet had some concerns.

Microsoft services went offline on November 12, followed by a nationwide FAA ground stop the next day that halted flights for more than four hours. The timing raised suspicions, especially since the FAA had introduced an AI-powered air traffic tool called SMART just days earlier. Officials reported “no evidence” of a cyberattack.

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The official explanations were far less exciting. Microsoft blamed an earlier network upgrade, while Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed it on outdated FAA equipment. “We have old, old switches, old routers. We use 1980s little copper lines,” he told reporters. Comforting stuff.

But if our technology really did go down for an extended period, how well would we manage? A 2023 FEMA survey found that just 51% of American adults believed they were prepared for a disaster.

A 70-year-old Navy veteran known as Prepper Larry told the New York Post he’s not optimistic about the rest of us. “Each generation seems to get dumber and dumber about the most basic things in life,” he said.

So, how would you do without the little computer in your pocket?

1. Can You Find North Without Your Phone?

GPS has made getting around ridiculously convenient, but once your phone dies, you’re on your own. The sun rises in the east and sets in the west, so you can use its position to get your bearings. After dark, look for the Big Dipper. The two stars at the outer edge of its cup point toward Polaris, the North Star, which will help you identify north.

2. Can You Still Read an Analog Clock?

Remember when telling time meant looking at an actual clock instead of your phone? It’s a skill younger generations haven’t had to rely on nearly as much. The short hand tells you the hour, and the long one tells you the minutes. You’d think we’d have that one covered, but here we are.

3. Would You Know Which Plants to Avoid?

TikTok is full of people wandering through the woods collecting mushrooms and wild plants for dinner. Looks fun, until you remember that some poisonous plants look almost identical to edible ones. And remember: just because you see birds or squirrels eating a plant doesn’t mean you can eat it, too. If you can’t positively identify something, leave it alone.

4. Could You Make Your Food Last?

You could have a pantry full of emergency food and still find yourself running low after a few days if you’re not careful. Take stock of what you have, plan out your meals, and resist the urge to stress-eat your way through half your supplies. Canned goods and other foods that don’t need refrigeration or cooking are also smart to have around, especially if the power stays out longer than expected.

5. Do You Know Where to Go When There’s No Bathroom?

Indoor plumbing is one of civilization’s greatest achievements, something you’ll really appreciate the moment it stops working. If you’re outdoors without access to a toilet, Leave No Trace recommends digging a cathole 6 to 8 inches deep, at least 200 feet from water sources, trails, and campsites. Local rules vary, so check them before you go digging.

We’re probably not facing the end of civilization anytime soon. But it’s a little embarrassing to think about how many of us would struggle to get through a single day without Google.