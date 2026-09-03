5 Best-Selling Albums of 2006 That Are Somehow 20 Years Old This Year

In the mid-2000s, music was transforming away from the umbrella of the 90s. Artists sought to distance themselves from previous successes, shaping music going into the 2010s. These are the 5 best-selling albums of 2006 in the US.

‘high school musical soundtrack’

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Though a movie soundtrack taking the cake as the best-selling album of 2006 is a little shocking, it isn’t for those who remember the craze surrounding this film. By 2006, Disney Channel had a stronghold on millennials and young Gen Z kids. The success of their Disney Channel original film, High School Musical, is reflected in the 3.72 million copies of the soundtrack that were sold.

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‘me and my gang’ by rascal flatts

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Rascal Flatts’ fourth studio album became the best-selling album of 2006, if we’re not counting the High School Musical Soundtrack. They earned their fifth No. 1 hit with the lead single, a cover of “What Hurts The Most”. Me And My Gang went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon release. It sold 3.48 million copies in the US.

‘some hearts’ by carrie underwood

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Following Carrie Underwood winning American Idol, she released her debut album Some Hearts on November 15, 2006. The album generated the massive hits “Jesus, Take The Wheel”, and “Before He Cheats”. Underwood’s debut album sold a total of 3.02 million copies in the US.

‘all the right reasons’ by nickelback

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Not only did Nickelback dominate rock charts in the early 2000s, but they continued their success with their fifth studio release. All The Right Reasons was released on October 4, 2005. With this release, the band penned some of their best-known hits, including “Photograph”, “Savin’ Me”, and “Rockstar”. In the US, Nickelback sold 2.69 million copies in 2006. By 2015, the album sold roughly 8 million copies, ranking among the best-selling albums of all time in the US.

‘futuresex/lovesounds’ by justin timberlake

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In 2002, Justin Timberlake released his debut solo album. Given his solo success, the singer began to distance himself from NSYNC. Ultimately, the group broke up in 2004, and Timberlake was now able to focus primarily on his solo career. His sophomore album, FutureSex/LoveSounds generated six massive hits, including “SexyBack”. The album debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and the US Top R&B/Hip Hop albums. In 2006, the album sold 2.38 million copies and surpassed 6 million by 2018.

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