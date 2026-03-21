5 Body Language Signs You’re Talking to a Narcissist

The word narcissist is thrown around so casually now that it means anything from “my ex was exhausting” to “this guy interrupted me at brunch.” That makes the real thing harder to spot, especially because there are tons of people who can be arrogant, rude, or attention-starved without having a narcissism problem.

Human behavior expert Liz Rose told the New York Post that people tend to miss the clues right in front of them. “People tell you who they are in the first five minutes. Most of us just ignore the signals,” she said. Rose also warned that “Certain cues leak out automatically because they reflect internal attitudes of superiority.” Here are five body language signs she says are worth watching.

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1. They keep looking past you

Rose says one of the biggest clues is “status scanning.” It’s when someone keeps looking around the room while you’re speaking, like they’re searching for a better audience. It gives the interaction a very specific energy. You’re there, but they’re elsewhere. That constant hunt for higher-value attention can say a lot about where they think they belong in the social hierarchy.

2. Smirking

A smirk can be offensive as hell, especially when someone else is opening up or upset. Rose described it as one side of the mouth lifting while the eyes stay flat. That expression can signal contempt, superiority, or private judgment. If somebody is trying to look caring while that half-smile flashes across their face, Rose says that moment can reveal a lot about how they actually see you.

3. Overdone expressions

Rose says narcissistic personalities might use amplified facial expressions, strong eye contact, upright posture, and tightly controlled movement to project confidence and status. The result can feel polished but also leave you feeling uneasy. It has the energy of somebody managing their image, making sure every glance and reaction lands exactly where they want it.

4. No personal bubble

Personal space, or lack thereof, is another clue. Rose told the Post that standing too close, touching early, or leaning in quickly can create psychological pressure and test how much someone will tolerate. A lot of people will let it slide because they don’t want to make a scene. But that reluctance can hand a boundary-pusher exactly the answer they were looking for.

5. Coldness when you need empathy

Rose says a revealing moment can come when you’re emotional, and the other person just stares back with no warmth, no softening, no sign they’re joining you in the human experience. Narcissistic personalities can light up when the spotlight is on them, then disengage the second it shifts. Rose says, “Healthy people show curiosity. They ask questions and listen.”

Rose also stressed that one gesture alone doesn’t make somebody a narcissist. Repetition is what counts. Or, as she told the Post, “Anyone can be charming for an evening;” character, though, comes through in the small moments and in how someone reacts when attention, power, or boundaries are involved.