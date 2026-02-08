5 BookTok Creators Who Will Make You Want to Read Again

While TikTok might not seem like the ideal tool to help you out of a book slump, some charming booktok creators might inspire you to log off and open your next read.

Looking for some new bookish influencers to follow? I’ve got your back. Here are five booktok creators who will make you want to read again.

1. Quirine, aka @quinthebooks

If you’re looking for a whimsical booktok creator, @quinthebooks is the perfect pick for you. I mean, her bio quite literally states: “reading & chasing whimsy.” It doesn’t get much better than that.

Not only does she have an incredible sense of style, but her book recommendations are catered specifically to her niche audience. Living in Milan, Italy, Quirine is for the witchy, gothic, dark academia corner of the internet.

My favorite part about her page is how specific she gets with her themed content, like her “hell is a teenage girl” book recs and her “books that embody the seven deadly sins.” Sometimes, she’ll even match books to the vibes of her favorite songs. Her unique approach sets her apart from other booktok creators.

2. Eden, aka @edensarchives

Another one of my favorite booktokers is Eden of @edensarchives. Based in New York City, she posts both book recommendations and bookish lifestyle content, like her “day in the life of a professional reader.” (Honestly, dream job.) Eden is heavily into popular romance authors like Emily Henry.

Not only does she offer themed and seasonal book recs, but she also has a hilarious and lighthearted approach to her content, which makes her entire page feel like a breath of fresh air. She even posts live reading updates and reactions from her bed, shares unfiltered thoughts and hilarious notes on each story, and cultivates an engaging reading community, taking recs from her own audience.

I especially love her recent video on how to read more, aka choosing books that you actually like.

3. Gina, aka @geenahreads

Gina of @geenahreads is the perfect booktok creator to get you out of your reading slump. Not only does she recommend incredible novels (not the basic booktok recs you usually find on the app), but she also has a hilariously dry sense of humor that you can’t help but love.

If you’re into dark fantasy and science fiction, you’ll want to check out Gina’s countless book recommendation videos, like her “books I wish I could read for the first time again” and “books I’d love to see made into a movie or show.”

4. Jack Edwards, aka @jack_edwards

Known as “the internet’s resident librarian,” Jack Edwards is one of the OG booktokers on the app. His recommendations span a variety of genres, making for a diverse reading experience.

Not only that, but he is also the host of the Inklings Book Club podcast, a community for book lovers, where he interviews famous guests, like Paul Mescal, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jacob Elordi, on their own book recommendations. In fact, he recently interviewed the stars of the film People We Meet on Vacation (the movie adaptation from Emily Henry’s famous book) on their favorite reads.

5. Lauren Louise, aka @bigbooklady

I love Lauren Louise, aka @bigbooklady, for a variety of reasons. The booktoker shares books that cover a wide range of important topics, including gender, race, and class. She’s a highly political and socially-aware creator, recommending reads by diverse authors and straying away from mainstream picks. In fact, she leans more toward literary fiction than the traditional “booktok” content. So, if you’re craving a more engaged community, her page might be for you.

In addition to her book content, which includes recommendations like “freaky books for freaky gals” and “books that will make you smarter,” she also creates other lifestyle content. Think: cozy morning ritual vlogs and aesthetic hopecore videos.