5 Butt Rock Albums That I’m Convinced Could Cure the Male Loneliness Epidemic

I want to get out in front of something right off the bat. This list is in no way meant to mock the male loneliness epidemic or ridicule butt rock. I take both very seriously.

There is real data that shows the increased isolation of men has a detrimental impact on collective mental health, and consequently, society at large. I would encourage you to learn more about it from organizations such as the American Institute for Boys and Men.

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And as far as butt rock goes, well, that’s just what I grew up on, man. (Maybe you prefer to call it “dad rock” and that’s ok, too.) That post-grunge sound was all about big feelings, expressing yourself, and rock ‘n’ roll. It could definitely lean heavy on heartache, though, and that’s what brings us here.

I think butt rock has some healing qualities, and I think that these five albums could be the start of turning the tide on loneliness. Even if it’s just your personal loneliness. You matter, and your mental health matters. So read on, jam these records, and then talk to someone.

‘Survival of the Sickest’ by Saliva

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Saliva’s first few albums were very relationship-centric. Certainly, there are songs like “Click Click Boom” and “Raise Up” that are just sort of straightforward, fun rock tunes. But for the most part, the lyrics on those first three records are overwhelmingly about love gone bad.

We wanna skip all that here and get right to the rock ‘n’ roll.

Saliva’s fourth album, Survival of the Sickest, doesn’t get the credit it deserves for being so heavy and abrasive. And its themes are more about betrayal and anger rather than brokenheartedness. Sure, there’s still a bit of that, but mostly, this is just hard rock for hard rock’s sake.

‘No Name Face’ by Lifehouse

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Are Lifehouse butt rock? Like, part of me says, “no,” but another part of me feels like they have a lot of the markers. The music is kinda post-grungy, and frontman Jason Wade definitely has that voice that’s a little bit Eddie Vedder and a little bit Chris Cornell.

The band’s debut album, No Name Face, is a departure, though, from the typical late 90s/early 2000s rock that dominated the airwaves. It’s hopeful and self-reflective. There’s no pity on this album. The band wasn’t looking to pull you down into a depressive pit. They acknowledge the pit and offer support to those seeking a way out.

You cannot feel lonely with this record playing in your head.

‘Feed the Machine’ and ‘Get Rollin’ By Nickelback

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Count ’em. Not one, but TWO Nickelback albums! More bang for your buck, baby. I skipped the line and went straight to the band’s two most recent records here, because the rest of them deal a lot with damaged relationships, and we’re not trying to focus on that right now.

First up is Feed The Machine (2017). After The Long Road (2003), this is probably my favorite Nickelback album. (At the very least, it’s tied with their 1998 album The State.)

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While not a proper “concept album,” it does have this cohesiveness that’s a little darker than their other albums. Dealing with more anti-establishment ideas and whatnot. It’s just a killer hard rock album that’s really f**king bold.

Then, we have Nickelback’s tenth and most recent album, Get Rollin’ (2022). This record is just a blast. From “San Quentin” to “Vegas Bomb” to “Skinny Little Missy”, there’s a lot to love, and it’s never too heavy.

‘Human Clay’ by Creed

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Look, this is the quintessential butt rock record. But more importantly, it doesn’t make you feel bad. Seriously, go look over that tracklist and tell me there is one depressive song on the whole thing.

There is no negative lyricism. In the song “Wrong Way”, which could seem like a downer on the surface, frontman Scott Stapp says: “I hope I helped you live.” There is so much encouragement and self-awareness and emotional exploration in Human Clay.

I feel strongly that music can have a crucial impact on your mental state and general well-being. Having an album like this, with such outstanding songwriting and musicianship, that can also be a beacon of hope; well, that’s invaluable.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Contact 988 for support.