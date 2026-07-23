5 Cigarette Mom Rock Songs From the 90s and 2000s That This Dad Loves With His Entire Buttrock Heart

As a Buttrock/Divorced Dad Rock father, I have to give it up to Cigarette Mom Rock.

Sure, bands like Creed and Nickelback might be what you want for some garage beers. But when you’re rippin’ darts in the yard while the kids splash around in a 10×10 plastic pool, you need something more matriarchal. These four songs are that for me, and they can be for you, too.

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“One of Us” by Joan Osborne

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I started to use this one to tell a whole personal story about Joan Osborne’s “One of Us”. Thankfully, I quickly realized that the absolutely worst thing I could do here is make this profoundly talented, multi-Grammy-nominated female musician’s career all about me, a man.

Released in 1995, “One of Us” is a bold and honest exploration of spirituality and the human condition. It’s extremely 90s alt, with perfectly crafted distorted guitar riffs and solos.

(Also, if I’m being honest, 10-year-old me had a HUGE crush on Joan.)

This one’s for the 45-55 year old Cigarette Moms sitting on a bar deck and taking a long drag while reflecting on their youth.

“Take Me Away” by Fefe Dobson

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I think Fefe Dobson got lumped unfairly into the early 2000s pop-punk-girl ilk, mostly thanks to the rise of Avril Lavigne. But really, she was out here singing along with some notably heavy post-grunge riffs.

You know what, f**k it, I’ll even go so far as to say something else that shouldn’t be controversial. Fefe Dobson’s self-titled 2003 album has so many songs that musically match what was happening in the screamo genre at the time. The only difference is she was singing her beautiful Canadian heart out instead. Like on her hit single, “Take Me Away”.

This one’s for the Millennial Cigarette Moms. They’re not like a regular mom. They’re cool moms.

“Moment of Weakness” by BIF Naked

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We love an obscure rock tune, don’t we folks?

Back in the late 90s, BIF Naked came in hot with her second album, I Bificus (1998). I was absolutely obsessed with the record’s final single, “Moment of Weakness”.

(It’s me this time. I’m the Cigarette Mom.)

This one is for the deep-cut Cigarette Moms with tattoo sleeves and Rosie the Riveter/Bettie Page style.

“Volcano Girls” by Veruca Salt

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I think a big difference between Divorced Dad Rock and Cigarette Mom Rock is respectability. See, I love DDR, but not all the bands/musicians deserve admiration. The CMR bands, though? There is not a bad apple in the bunch.

This brings me to Veruca Salt. What an absolutely killer 90s band with nothing but bangers, top to bottom. Throw a stone, and you’ll hit one. We’re going with “Volcano Girls” here because, frankly, it’s perfect.

This one is for my Gen X Cigarette Moms. You put up with a lot in the 90s. You’ve more than earned it.

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