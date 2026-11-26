Sometimes, especially with the wealth of titles available on various platforms, it can be hard to decide what to play. For gamers who love cozy games and a little bit of adventure, though, Nintendo has a great library that features titles with adorable graphics and exciting gameplay. Here are just a few options to choose from.

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1. Under the Island

This 2D top-down adventure follows Nia, who recently arrived on the picturesque Seashell Island, only to find out there’s a little problem with her new home – it’s in danger of sinking into the ocean. Teaming up with a Seashell Island local named Avocado, Nia must solve puzzles, defeat monsters with her trusty hockey stick, and discover the truth hidden under the surface of her new home before it becomes one with the waves.

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Under the Island features colorful pixel art used to craft six different regions for the player to explore, each one leading to the other in a trail of exploration and monster-fighting. From a living greenhouse with some very queasy eggplants, to a sawmill featuring an aggressive guard dog and a group of lumberjacks who aren’t much friendlier, and more, there is plenty of adventure to be had in this adorable game.

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2. Elementallis

Another top-down adventure, Elementallis centers around a main character who is meant to restore balance to nature and the elements. The mission is personal, not just because the main character seeks to heal their home of Elregir, but because they have a personal connection to how the elements began to decay in the first place.

The player has a little more freedom in the character they control in Elementallis, as they can give the main character whatever name they’d like, and decide whether the character is a boy or a girl. There are eight elements and their attendant magical powers to master, including Fire, Water, and Electricity, and each element is also connected to its own biome and temple. Alongside the elements, there are a wide range of creatures to fight and puzzles to solve.

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3. Windswept

Join Marbles the baby duck and Checkers the turtle as they embark on a long, difficult journey home after being swept away by a storm. The two have to work together, making their way through different landscapes populated by creatures who seem determined to block their path. Both Marbles and Checkers have unique abilities of their own that can help them through, but it’s important to remember that two heads are better than one.

Windswept not only offers adorable graphics and cute main characters but also offers the opportunity to play alongside a friend in a local co-op. There are over 40 stages to complete, so two friends can have a ton of fun with this collectathon platformer. In fact, the Nintendo game page for Windswept invites players to take their time and figure things out without rushing through.

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4. Crypt Custodian

Unfortunately, Crypt Custodian doesn’t start out on much of a high note for its feline main character, Pluto – he’s just passed away. But, on the bright side, soon after his arrival in the afterlife, he’s tasked with a new job to keep him occupied. He is commanded by Kendra, the guardian of the afterlife, to become the janitor of this ghostly plane, sentenced to clean forever. Pluto must find his way back into Kendra’s palace and discover the truth of what the ultimate afterlife is really like.

Crypt Custodian is a Metroidvania action-adventure game which, similar to Under the Island and Elementallis, offers a 2D top-down style and perspective. With a wide variety of dungeons to explore, monsters to fight, and NPCs to meet, the game mixes a ton of excitement and adventure with charming graphics and an adorable main character.

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5. Hyrule Warriors

Hyrule Warriors is a little older than the rest, having first been released back in 2014, with a “Definitive Edition” coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2018. Like other entries in the Legend of Zelda series, this game features familiar characters like Link, Princess Zelda herself, and Impa. But it stands on its own as more of a hack-and-slash adventure than a puzzle-centric game focused on exploration.

Like Windswept, Hyrule Warriors has a local co-op option, although players can also choose to go on this adventure on their own. This game is a great choice for gamers who have already beaten the recent Ocarina of Time remake, and are itching to jump back into the world of Hyrule.