5-dead-after-plane-crashes-through-airport-fence-and-hits-car

Five people were killed when a small plane crashed into an Arizona airport fence on Tuesday evening.

During an aborted takeoff, the Honda HA-420 jet smashed through the fence of Mesa Falcon Field Airport and into a vehicle, ultimately bursting into flames and killing five. This occurred just before 5 p.m., according to CNN.

“Preliminary information indicates that the plane impacted the airport perimeter fence and a passenger vehicle during an aborted takeoff,” the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told CNN.

Joshua Golabi, a pilot who heard—but did not see—the event, described the sound of the crash. “He went through that dip. He went past the road through the metal gated fence that they have, through I believe a few concrete walls,” the pilot explained.

“We were just about to get into our aircraft and go when we heard a pop and saw a plume of smoke,” Golabi continued. “It’s just jarring and it’s a reminder to all pilots to always fly and maneuver as safe as you can.”

Four of the five passengers in the jet were killed: Spencer Lindahl, 43; Rustin Randall, 48; Drew Kimball, 44; and Graham Kimball, 12. Each was from Arizona. The fifth passenger survived but has been hospitalized with burn injuries.

The other victim was driving the car involved in the crash, and they remain unidentified pending confirmation.