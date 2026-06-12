5 Disney Channel Original Movies You Probably Forgot About, but Can Stream on Disney+ Right Now

There once was a time when Disney Channel Original Movies—known as DCOMs—ran Disney. The golden era created High School Musical, The Cheetah Girls, Cadet Kelly, The Evans Stevens Movie, and so much more. The 2010s was another successful era for Disney, producing StarStruck, Lemonade Mouth, Zombies, Camp Rock, and Teen Beach Movie.

Along the way, there have been a lot of movies that have fallen to the wayside. Here are five DCOMs you definitely forgot about that are available to stream on Disney+.

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1. Get A Clue (2002)

This 2002 classic was at the start of Lindsey Lohan’s acting career following her breakout role in The Parent Trap. She starred alongside Brenda Song and Bug Hall in the pre-Gossip Girl meets Nancy Drew-esque film. Lohan plays Lexy, the typical 2000s spoiled rich girl who writes a gossip column for her school. After she publishes a photo of one of her teachers, leading to a teacher going missing, she teams up with her friend Jack (Hall) and puts her investigative journalism hat on to solve the mystery.

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2. Pixel Perfect (2004)

AI might be at the very center of our culture now, but Pixel Perfect told the horrors of a world with artificial intelligence, packaged for a child audience. Samantha (Leah Pipes) is the lead singer of a band that’s not getting any attention. With the help of her friend Roscoe, who uses his dad’s advanced technology, they create a hologram of Samantha named Loretta (Spencer Redford). The band is finally getting the attention Samantha wanted, but it comes at a price. That price? Sam’s jealousy. They must kick Loretta out of the band, but risk losing everything they’ve gained.

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This is essential spooky season viewing, but it gets looked over when films like Twitches, Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, and The Nightmare Before Christmas exist. Released in 2000, the film stars Caroline Rhea, everyone’s favorite Aunt Hilda from Sabrina the Teenage Witch. In this film, she trades her witchy powers for a normal life with her three children.

The Hansen kids are overjoyed when their mom schedules a date because they’re grounded. They have their own social commitments to attend to, and with their mom out of their hair, it’s much easier. However, the date doesn’t go to plan (spoiler alert: he’s a vampire), which she suspects of her date.

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4. Let It Shine (2012)

To me, this is one of the most underrated DCOMs of all time. The musical film follows in the footsteps of the wildly successful Camp Rock and High School Musical franchises, released a year after Lemonade Mouth dominated the airwaves. While I remember it being pushed a lot then, it’s not talked about nearly as much as it should be.

Let It Shine is a retelling of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac. Cyrus (Tyler James Williams) hides his skills as a talented rapper from everyone in his life. However, after his friend uses his lyrics to win over the girl Cyrus likes (played by Coco Jones), he must battle for her attention and her heart—literally.

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5. Cow Belles (2006)

While I would consider this a classic that has stood the test of time, it’s overlooked among the many DCOMs from the era. Led by the Michalka sisters—Aly and AJ—it’s largely inspired by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s The Simple Life.

Two spoiled rich sisters must work in their family’s successful dairy business after their father goes away for the summer and someone mysteriously drains their company accounts. They have to track down the culprit to save the business and prevent the many employees from losing their only source of income.