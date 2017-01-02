5 Easy Chinese Food Recipes That Will Finally End Your Delivery Addiction

It finally happened! That miserable clusterfuck that was 2016 is once and for all finally behind us. A whole new year of untainted possibilities lies ahead, and with that blank slate comes the opportunity to rid yourself of your crippling food-delivery addiction.

We know you order in way too much, because we do too.

To that end, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of Chinese recipes that have run on MUNCHIES over the previous year. And the beautiful thing is this: You actually can make great Chinese food in your own home.

So, who needs soggy delivery lo mein when you could just as easily make yourself Danny Bowien’s recipe for Chongqing chicken wings? Nobody, that’s who.

Enjoy!

We suggest you begin your newfound foray into the infinite possibilities of Chinese cookery with some truly inspired chop suey croquettes. These unconventional croquettes actually hail from Canada and are filled with a “brown sauce” that originated from Chinese immigrants working in the railway and Gold Rush camps of Western Canada. Not only are these chop suey croquettes something you’re unlikely to find on your average delivery menu, but they’re deep-fried too—and who doesn’t love that?

Next we have Mission Chinese Food’s Chongqing chicken wings. Even if you aren’t in San Francisco or NYC, you can now taste for yourself the wings that won Danny Bowien and the rest of his crew a whole bunch of very justified praise. Covered in Sichuan peppercorns, cardamom, cumin, cayenne, we guarantee these will quickly become your one and only go-to wing.

Mapo doufu aka mapo tofu is one of those dishes you’ll always find yourself seeking after eating it for the first time. Luckily, Carolyn Phillips, of the popular Madame Huang’s Kitchen blog, has provided us with her killer recipe for this Chengdu classic. Never suffer subpar mapo doufu again after learning for yourself just how easy it is to make.

Despite what you may think, pork belly is not impossible to cook at home, as author Fuschia Dunlop proves in this recipe for a Hunan Red-Cooked version of the stuff. Adapted from her Revolutionary Chinese Cookbook, this pork belly has a complex flavor profile thanks to plenty of chili, star anise, ginger, and cassia bark—or cinnamon will do in a pinch.

Last but certainly not least, the piece de resistance for every GrubHubber: the dumpling. Your ordering-out habit will be cured without 12 steps, thanks to this recipe for dessert-like black sesame dumplings. Once you learn you can make dumplings at home, your disposable income will increase and your cravings to dine-via-internet will decrease. You can thank us later.