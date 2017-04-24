5 Easy Recipes to Help You Master Dumplings (Even Soup Dumplings) at Home

To kick off our Chinese food week here at MUNCHIES, we’re giving the people what they want. And what they want is dumplings. So, so many dumplings.

Dumplings, which exist in some form in pretty much every cuisine (think pierogi, gyoza, empanadas, etc) are delightful for so many reasons—one of them being how easy they are to make. You can pick up premade wrappers, fill them with whatever deliciousness you see fit, make a few quick folds, and steam them to perfection in a matter of minutes. That being said, there’s a lot of ways to make your dumpling night a little more of a project—like making your own wrappers, or trying your hand at soup dumplings, for the extra-ambitious. Whichever way you dumpling, dumpling well (and often).

Soup Dumplings

If you always thought these were some magic trick only made possible by the experts at your favorite dumpling spot, think again. With a little forethought and a couple cups of powdered gelatin, you can slurp savory broth from doughy dumpling skins in the comfort of your own home. This recipe, which packs a delicious, aromatic flavor from lots of ginger and scallions, is a pretty epic way to kick off your dumpling-making career.

RECIPE: Soup Dumplings

Pork and Chive Dumplings

OK, we get it; soup dumplings can be intimidating. For a more classic, less-complicated recipe, try these pork and chive dumplings from Helen You, author of The Dumpling Galaxy Cookbook. It’s gonna be hard to go wrong with this balance of sweet, rich ground pork studded with fresh garlic chives.

RECIPE: Pork and Chive Dumplings

Shrimp and Mango Dumplings

Now you’re a dumpling pro, huh? Once you’re comfortable with the technique, it’s time to get funky. Sue Chan’s recipe perfectly pairs briny shrimp meat with juicy mango, and includes a mind-boggling apricot dipping sauce that gives you all the umami you want in a dumpling experience, with a kick of sweetness to boot.

RECIPE: Shrimp and Mango Dumplings

Lamb and Green Squash Dumplings

These dumplings, which come together quickly and have the tingly heat of Sichuan peppercorns, get cooked six at a time in a pan in a slurry that finishes them with a crispy-on-the-bottom disc—kind of like a crispy dumpling cake. And yes, that is what we want for our birthday this year.

RECIPE: Lamb and Green Squash Dumplings

Black Sesame Dumplings

Don’t think we forgot about dessert—and sweet dumplings reign supreme in Chinese cuisine. Southern-style tang yuan dumplings are often filled with a sweet black sesame seed mixture, and this recipe is a somewhat fancy interpretation topped with sweetened condensed milk and crushed peanuts.

RECIPE: Black Sesame Dumplings

Yes, it is completely acceptable to have a full meal comprised exclusively of dumplings. Eat up, eat well, and dumpling on.