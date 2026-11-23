Even those who have never played a Grand Theft Auto game before are probably familiar with the “WASTED” screen, which appears whenever a character is sent off to the great Vice City interstate in the sky. It’s become a meme in the years since GTA first made its mark on gaming back in 1997, and now with the release of GTA 6, players are discovering wild and hilarious ways the characters can get themselves killed.

Here are some great finds from the “r/GTA6” subreddit.

Videos by VICE

What in the fucking looney toons bullshit pic.twitter.com/8OeCfSAgZk — filthy groyper (@FilthyGroyper) November 22, 2026

1. A Looney Tunes-style loss

One Reddit user shared that their character had died while evading the police – not an uncommon death in GTA, to be sure, but this time there was a cartoonish element to the demise. “Crashed into a wall on a motorcycle while evading the cops,” shared PlainOldChris, “that was painted to look like the road continued.” Another user simply commented, “Roadrunner’d”, alluding to the classic Looney Tunes cartoon that sees Wile E. Coyote repeatedly crashing into walls painted to look like tunnels in his tireless pursuit of the Roadrunner.

At least PlainOldChris isn’t alone. Another user shared the same thing had happened to them, although their character was in a car at the time.

2. A problematic plane

Another user shared they had encountered an issue while flying a plane. Players can find themselves in the front seat of an aircraft several times throughout the game, with a few main storyline missions including moonlighting as a pilot. It’s probably not surprising to learn that flying a plane in GTA 6 is dangerous, but there’s one particular way that gamers may want to think about, lest it also happen to them.

Keep an eye on the power lines, because they aren’t just there for decoration. “I did not realize that the power lines are tangible,” admitted Ok_Researcher1424, and shares that they navigated the plane right through them. Apparently, it didn’t end well.

Jason getting eaten by an alligator in GTA 6. pic.twitter.com/XYO5GXs2mO — GTA 6 Updates (@gtasix_) November 18, 2026

3. Gobbling gators

This one definitely appears to be one of the most common. There are plenty of gators to be found roaming the wilds of Leonida, which can actually be of use to the player, since Jason or Lucia can feed troublesome NPCs to the gators in order to get rid of evidence.

The problem is, the alligators don’t seem particularly picky when it comes to who they snack on. Several users, including the original poster of the Reddit thread, shared that their characters had been taken out by alligators. One shared the ironic story that they were eaten by a gator when they put their controller down to take a bite of their own food.

4. Many malfunctioning parachutes

A few players have also reported having issues with their parachute, namely…actually using it. According to user UnbearablyCranky, they jumped from the top of a sniper tower in Key Lento because they knew they had a parachute. The problem? “I had never used my parachute,” they shared. “I did not know how to use my parachute. By the time I saw the instructions pop up, I was wasted.”

Similar to UnbearablyCranky, one player admitted they had jumped from a plane with their parachute and pressed the wrong button four times in a row. Another user shared that they decided to test if a certain amount of fall damage would waste them, even with a parachute – the answer being unequivocally “yes”. Speaking of fall damage, albeit a fairly short fall, someone else added that they had jumped out of a plane with their parachute, right after a big heist…only to hit the tail of the plane and lose it all.

A tiger burst out of the back of a van in GTA 6…



Jason said he could take a big cat with his bare hands. The tiger disagreed 😭#GTA6 #GTAVI #GTA pic.twitter.com/X8xs7ynu2U — GTA 6 Clips (@iPostGTA6Clips) November 21, 2026

5. Tigers, oh my!

Losing a fight with a tiger also seems to be a pretty common one, with one user simply commenting, “Tiger,” while another specified their character was taken out by the tiger in the van. Someone else added even more detail, saying they had been trying to help the people in the van and inadvertently let the tiger out, joking, “It ate my face for lunch.” Another was simply in the neighborhood of the Kingfishers hideout, only to turn a corner and be mauled by the tiger.

Another gamer had an especially colorful “character vs. tiger” story, adding they had also been in the Kingfishers area when they discovered the tiger was free. Although they had a Molotov cocktail on hand, they only ended up catching their character on fire, rather than the tiger. Fortunately, they returned to the area later and had a more successful outing.