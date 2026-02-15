5 Energy Shifts to Expect From the New Moon in Aquarius

Tuesday, February 17, marks a powerful new moon, occurring during the annual solar eclipse, bringing with it a massive energy shift—whether you’re ready or not.

Wondering what’s in store for you during February’s new moon? Here are five things you can expect from the new moon in Aquarius.

1. Emotional Outbursts

This particular new moon might trigger deep emotional wounds. Don’t be surprised if you’re feeling especially sensitive during this time. Rather, give yourself the time, care, and compassion you deserve as you process your feelings.

According to AstroSeek, during this new moon, “Your relationship with your emotions might be more complicated, because [the] moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom. However, when you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings and free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and jealousy.”

Even if you feel tempted to dwell in your solitude, try to branch out and find community during this new moon. It might provide you with the comfort you need.

2. Exposed Secrets and Clarity

The new moon in Aquarius—along with the solar eclipse—will likely bring hidden secrets to the surface. You might find out some shocking information during this time, so be open to any messages that come through. If you’ve been praying for clarity or clear-mindedness, expect to achieve it soon.

While this might set off some fear or insecurity, your awareness will serve your highest good. The more you understand—both about yourself and others—the better decisions you can make. There’s no more turning a blind eye or defending someone’s unfair behavior. The truth will come to light—and it will force you to look it directly in the eyes.

3. Internal Conflict or Resistance

If you’ve been feeling an overwhelming amount of anxiety, anger, stress, or resistance, this will likely all come to a head during the new moon. Your current challenge is to work through internal conflicts with awareness and grace. Don’t make hasty decisions; rather, take the time to process your emotions and act in alignment with your values.

Intention is everything at this time. Ask yourself what, exactly, you desire and need. Are you willing to ask for it and walk away from those who cannot provide it? Or will you continue to settle for less in your life?

4. Surprising but Necessary Endings

While new moons often mark a fresh start or blank page, this particular one is bound to bring some unexpected endings. Perhaps it’s a surprising breakup, a career pivot, or even a sudden move to a new location. Whatever the case, every ending will bring you closer to a new beginning. Trust that you will not lose what is meant for you. If something ends during this new moon and solar eclipse, it’s likely for the best.

5. New Connections

As noted above, unexpected endings might occur during the new moon in Aquarius—but with them come new and exciting connections. Open your heart up to serendipitous possibilities, opportunities, and relationships. You never know what you might achieve, where you might journey, and who you might meet along the way.