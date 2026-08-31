5 Famous Actors You Probably Forgot Started on Reality TV

It’s a tale as old as time: struggling artists taking jobs on reality shows to help pay the bills in the hopes they’ll land a role that makes them big time. We’ve seen how it’s played out countless times (Tom Sandoval, I’m looking at you), but it’s not every day that an actor or actress makes the successful transition from reality television to major Hollywood franchises and motion picture films.

Keep reading for five of the most surprising names that got their humble start on reality television.

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1. Emma Stone

Emma Stone is an Academy Award-winning actress, and early projects prove she always had what it took to become a big name in Hollywood. In 2004, Stone appeared in In Search of the New Partridge Family, a spin-off of the iconic Partridge Family sitcom. Stone’s performances impressed everyone so much she was cast as Laurie Partridge for the pilot episode. Although the series never aired, a 15-year-old Stone didn’t give up on her dreams. A few years later, she’d give iconic performances in Easy A, Superbad, and Crazy Stupid Love.

2. Glen Powell

Powell’s reality television link was short-lived, but he’s still a name that might surprise you. Powell appeared on Discovery Kids’ version of Survivor, Endurance, at just 13 years old. The kids traveled to Mexico to compete in physical and mental challenges. He lasted only one episode before being eliminated.

Luckily for Powell, he’s had a successful career as an action star, in projects like Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters, Devotion, and The Running Man.

3. Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale is an underrated actress of her generation, known to most for her role as Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars. However, her acting career began on a singing competition show. In 2003, Hale auditioned for Fox’s American Juniors, a spin-off of American Idol. The show’s premise was to find the next young singing group, and Hale won the competition alongside four others. The band released an album but quietly disbanded afterward, paving the way for Hale to build a successful acting career.

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4. Ariana DeBose

It’s not a secret Ariana DeBose is a powerhouse actress and singer, but she’s a triple threat: she can dance. In 2009, DeBose auditioned for So You Think You Can Dance? At just 18 years old, DeBose impressed the judges, thus earning her a spot in the top 20 dancers. She was eliminated early in the main competition. However, DeBose reflects positively on her experience and what it did for her career.

“I learned so much very quickly about the business of the business and the first thing—or maybe the most important thing I had to learn—was that rejection doesn’t have to define you,” DeBose said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2024. “It’s so hard when you’re 18 and a lot of things are happening to you so quickly, and you don’t know which way is up. But if you can learn that reframe, it has changed my life. I didn’t need to win that show to be a successful person.”

In 2022, DeBose won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress because of her role in West Side Story. Rejection is protection, folks!

5. Jamie Chung

Jamie Chung was scouted by MTV producers for The Real World while she was working in college. She competed on the 14th season, The Real World: San Diego. A year later, she competed on the spin-off show. Chung is highly regarded as one of the most successful Real World alumni, going from reality television to starring in major projects like The Reunion, The Hangover franchise, Grownups, and Disney’s Big Hero 6.