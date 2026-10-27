5 Forgotten Pearl Jam Songs That Showcase Eddie Vedder at His Absolute Best

In the early 1990s, Pearl Jam emerged at the forefront of the grunge invasion into the mainstream. Eddie Vedder joined Pearl Jam while the members were recording the Temple Of The Dog album, a tribute album in which they collaborated with Chris Cornell of Soundgarden. He contributed additional vocals to their single, “Hunger Strike”, and soon after recorded the first Pearl Jam album with the new group.

Following the release of Pearl Jam’s debut album, Ten, in 1991, the band’s popularity skyrocketed. Eddie Vedder became one of the most defining and signature voices of the 90s grunge movement. Aside from their hits penned throughout the decade and beyond, here are 5 forgotten Pearl Jam tracks that showcase Eddie Vedder at his best.

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“Long Road”

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In 1995, Pearl Jam acted as a backing band for their hero Neil Young on his album, Mirror Ball. Following a dispute between record labels, Pearl Jam couldn’t include their name on the album release. Therefore, they released “I Got Id” as a single under their own name, with “Long Road” included as the B-Side. Technically released as an EP called Merkin Ball, the single peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Featuring Neil Young on guitar, pump organ, and additional vocals, “I Got Id” was included on the band’s Greatest Hits album, Rearviewmirror. “Long Road” is lesser known, though it’s a gem for die-hard Pearl Jam and Neil Young fans.

“Unthought Known”

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In September of 2009, Pearl Jam released their ninth studio album, Backspacer. Eddie Vedder claimed the album has a more positive tone due to the then-recent election of Barack Obama. “Unthought Know” wasn’t included as one of the album’s three singles, yet it’s one of the strongest tracks on the album. It truly showcases Vedder’s mastered craft of songwriting, and his vocals were arguably better than ever.

“Down”

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Another B-side track, this one was included with their 2002 single “I Am Mine”. With music written by guitarist Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder wrote the lyrics. They left the song off their 2002 album Riot Act, feeling it didn’t fit the tone of the record. Instead, it was included on their 2003 rarities compilation album, Lost Dogs.

“Hard To Imagine”

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Also included on their 2003 rarities compilation, Lost Dogs, this track was recorded in the 90s. While Pearl Jam was recording their 1993 sophomore album Vs., they recorded “Hard To Imagine”. Co-written by Vedder and guitarist Stone Gossard, the song was left off the album. However, it was later included on the soundtrack for the 1997 dark comedy-drama film Chicago Cab.

“State Of Love And Trust”

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This 1992 track featured lyrics written by Vedder, with music co-written by bassist Jeff Ament and guitarist Mike McCready. It first appeared on the soundtrack for the 1992 cult classic film, Singles. Pearl Jam included the song on the 2004 greatest hits album, Rearviewmirror. Additionally, it was included on the reissue version of the band’s debut album, Ten, released in 2009.

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