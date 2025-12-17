5 Games to Play if You Loved Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was one of the biggest hits in gaming in 2025, so it was no shocker when the title made huge rounds at The Game Awards. To top it all off, Expedition 33 even took out the crown for Game of the Year, with many fans showing their love and dedication to the title.

If you are one of the many gamers who fell in love with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and have been seeking something to fill that void in your heart, then you may be in luck. Of course, nothing is quite like that game, but these five titles come as close as possible.

Videos by VICE

Metaphor: ReFantazio

While they may seem quite different on the surface, Metaphor: ReFantazio carries a lot of elements that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 players are bound to enjoy. Both games follow quite heavy storytelling with narratives that carry a lot of emotional weight. However, where things shine is the cast. The party members in both games feel human, flawed, and bound together, with a focus on developing bonds between them.

Much like Expedition 33, Metaphor: ReFantazio also features a turn-based combat system, which will be a hint of familiarity to draw fans in. Lastly, it’s important to note that this title requires significantly more playtime than Expedition 33 to chew your way through, so this may be either a pro or a con for you, depending on your preferred length of content.

Lost Odyssey

Lost Odyssey is a no-brainer for fans of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. In fact, it almost feels as if Expedition 33 is somewhat a successor to this well-constructed, yet more dated game. Considering Lost Odyssey was released in 2007, the graphics actually hold up rather well, and the gameplay makes up for it as perhaps the closest thing to Expedition 33 that is currently available. It’s turn-based, it’s stylish, and most importantly… it’s fun!

There’s an interesting cast of characters, and even new skills/buffs that can be applied through the equipment you select for them. The battle system, aside from being turn-based, also involves more of that active playstyle that Expedition 33 thrives on, with additional button inputs and timing factors. The only significant downfall is that this title is exclusive to the Xbox 360, so it can be a troublesome one to get your hands on.

Nier: Automata

This RPG often gets overlooked, but Neir: Automata is a brilliant title, and very well one of the best titles available if you’re looking for games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. If you’re on the hunt for a fictional world that feels similar to that of Expedition 33, you’ll find familiarity in both the world and narrative direction.

Both games include themes of isolation and loneliness, and an intriguing world that looks like something crafted from a dream-nightmare clash. If you’ve also been on the hunt for something that can deliver on the musical front, Neir: Automata also does a phenomenal job with this, too. There are a few hiccups with pacing and storytelling at some points, but overall, it’s a great game that will be sure to give Clair Obscur players a fun new adventure.

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal may look a little different from the moody, gothic landscapes and artistic direction of Clair Obscur, but don’t let this fool you. For gamers who enjoy the vibrant, distinct art styles with a more anime-inspired stylistic approach, this game is an easy pick. Like many other titles on this list, Persona 5 utilizes a turn-based combat system.

To Expedition 33 players, you’ll also notice some similarities in the battle layout and UX/UI, bringing a sense of familiarity into a completely different world with a completely different story. The game also has a great soundtrack to keep you invested, and a very likable cast of characters. Where it may fall off for Clair Obscur players are in the life sim mechanics and lack of huge cinematic impact, but if you don’t mind the stylization and these features, then it’s more than worth a try — or pretty much any other big name in the Persona series, for that matter.

Baldur’s gATE 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a bit of a hit-or-miss title for Expedition 33 fans, but if it hits, you’re in for a real treat. A common complaint is that, in comparison to Clair Obscur, BG3 combat, while turn-based, feels more strategic and far less engaging. This may very well be true for some gamers, particularly those who are unfamiliar with D&D or TTRPG games in general. Where BG3 does shine is in the world/setting, the characters, and with engagement in the story. Players are able to have their characters make choices that have different branching consequences for the rest of the game.

In addition to this, it features an extremely lovable cast of characters, each of which comes with a personal storyline/quest to see through. Much like Expedition 33, the music is absolutely phenomenal, and the world is a joy to explore, full of beautiful landmarks, historic temples, and strange realms. A certain character (Shadowheart) may also sound suspiciously familiar to Clair Obscur fans, as she shares a voice actor with the much-loved Maelle.