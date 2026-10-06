5 Games to Play This Spooky Season If You Want the Vibes Without the Nightmares

When the temperatures finally drop, the leaves start to turn on the trees, and the full moon takes on an orange glow, everyone knows “spooky season” has arrived.

Spooky Games That Bring the Fun Without the Fright

For gamers who find jumpscares, gore, and things that go bump in the night a little too extreme, there are still plenty of options to get in on the fun. Here are five games that strike the right eerie tone without getting too scary.

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BioShock Remastered

Available on: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

Bioshock Remastered follows Jack, whose plane goes down in the middle of the ocean, a lighthouse rising out of the depths. Entering the lighthouse brings Jack to the underwater city of Rapture, which is falling apart, its citizens fleeing like rats from a sinking submarine. But Jack isn’t completely alone – there’s Atlas, his friendly guide who speaks to him via radio; the Little Sisters, wide-eyed children who aren’t quite what they seem; and certain citizens who aren’t exactly thrilled Jack is here.

While Bioshock Remastered is classed as an action-shooter, the atmosphere (or lack thereof) of the submerged city, half-lit by ghostly green light and rife with enemies who love nothing more than to spring out of the shadows, it ticks plenty of the spooky season boxes. Jack is armed with several weapons, along with powers called Plasmids, so the player is able to defend themselves against whatever comes their way. And the story, along with the characters, are more than compelling enough to drive Jack and the player forward into the sinister shadows.

Gone Home

Available on: PC (Steam and Epic), Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS

Gone Home has everything a scary story needs – a rambling, creaky house whose odd noises might…or might not…be due to the storm raging out side; creepy local legends centered around the mysterious uncle who used to live there; and a missing family, whose presence is hinted at only by unpacked boxes and notes left behind. The player takes control of 21-year-old Katie as she returns from a long trip overseas, only to find that her family is…well, gone. As she wanders through the house, trying to put the pieces together, it’s not entirely clear if those creepy legends are fiction or frightening fact.

What makes Gone Home an excellent choice for a more laidback spooky option is that it’s all about ambience. It’s very clear from the beginning that Katie is alone in this house, and yet, thanks to superior sound design, there is the definite sense that something – or someone – lurks just out of sight. Another perk of the game is that the story is not only moving, but fast-paced, so it can easily be devoured in one sitting.

Alan Wake

Available on: PC (Steam and Epic), Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna

Fans of Stephen King will flock to Alan Wake like moths to a porch light. The game centers around author Alan, who visits a beautiful lakeside town with his wife, Alice, in order to shelter from one of the biggest obstacles an artist can face – the dreaded creative block. When Alice disappears, Alan is desperate to find her, but his task is anything but simple. Or safe, for that matter. As if a missing wife isn’t bad enough, Alan finds himself squaring up against the Taken, humans, animals, and objects (including nice, big tree branches) possessed by mysterious shadows. Alan is armed with a gun, a flashlight, and a determination to get to the bottom of a mystery that may have its sources in the ink of his own pen.

The premise of Alan Wake seems like it should be standard survival horror fare, but the gameplay itself lends it more to an action-adventure game with a supernatural edge. And that edge is sharp. Still, the game is more about solving the mystery of Alice’s disappearance, including how it is connected to Alan himself. Alan Wake might be the scariest game on this list, but it’s worth the accelerated heart rate.

What Remains of Edith Finch

Available on: PC (Steam), PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS

What Remains of Edith Finch centers around the Finch family, who all seem destined to die in tragic, strange ways. Edith Finch is the last remaining member of her family, and the one who is determined to discover if this family curse is true or just the product of a self-fulfilling prophecy. Told through a series of stories which detail the untimely demise of one Finch after another, What Remains of Edith Finch brings up questions of family and fate, and whether it’s possible to really escape either one.

This is another short game, one which is best tackled under a comfy blanket, a mug of tea at hand, and the shades drawn against the window, which in the best case scenario has rain pattering against the glass. What Remains of Edith Finch might be the most emotional game on this list, and while it doesn’t offer any real horror elements, there’s something truly haunting about it, in the way it lingers with the player long after the credits roll.

Crime Scene Cleaner

Available on: PC (Steam), PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, Android

Granted, Crime Scene Cleaner doesn’t sound like it would be relaxing, and it’s certainly graphic, with the aforementioned crime scenes being none too subtle. Still, the player is able to work at their own pace, utilizing tools like mops, sponges, and a pressure washer to make sure no stains are left behind. The titular cleaner, Kovalsky, is a single father trying to pay for the medical treatments his daughter desperately needs. When his strong scrubbing skills earn the attention of a mafia kingpin, it’s hard to resist the money on offer. And if it’s his job to make sure evidence disappears along with the dirt, well…it’s all part of the job.

Crime Scene Cleaner is more of a leisurely stroll than a marathon, with each finished crime scene unlocking the next. Players can help themselves to any cash or valuables lying around at the scene to augment Kovalsky’s earnings, and the cleaning equipment can also be upgraded to make the job easier. There aren’t any jumpscares and Kovalsky isn’t in much danger, unless one counts inhaling too many bleach fumes. The crime scenes are grisly, but in a way that’s so over-the-top, it’s more camp entertainment than anything else.

Don’t Be Afraid to Check Out These Games

Everyone should feel comfortable enjoying this time of year, whether they enjoy traditional horror fare or not. These games are fueled by “story” rather than “spooky”, and so they’re great choices for anyone who prefers to spend an evening with Charlie Brown and his Great Pumpkin, rather than Michael Myers and his busy butcher knife.