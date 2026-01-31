5 Habits of Dog Owners That Other People Think Are Weird

There’s a point in every dog owner’s life when they realize their relationship with their pet has crossed a line. Not a bad line. Just a clear one. You’re sharing snacks. You’re speaking in full sentences to a creature who only responds with a head tilt. You’re adjusting your sleep position because there’s a warm body already sprawled across your side of the bed. They’re entwined in literally every part of your life.

According to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. dog owners, that line is nowhere near where non-dog people think it is. The poll, conducted via OnePoll and commissioned by Minties FreshBites dental treats, found that 97 percent of dog owners consider their dog a full-fledged family member. Eighty-seven percent go further and call their dog their best friend. As a dog owner myself, I can attest.

So how far is “too far”? For most owners, that question doesn’t really apply.

Here’s what dog owners say their relationships actually look like.

They talk to their dogs. A lot.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they regularly have conversations with their dog, and 62 percent admitted to using a dedicated “dog voice.” This isn’t a quick “who’s a good boy” situation. These are full exchanges, complete with eye contact and 100 percent emotional investment.

They share space like it’s a given

Almost half let their dog sleep in their bed every night, and more than a third let them burrow under the covers. For many owners, personal space disappeared years ago.

They share food, sometimes against better judgment

Fifty-four percent said they’ve shared a plate of food with their dog at least once. Snacks are common. Homemade meals show up more often than you’d expect. Twenty-eight percent regularly cook for their dog.

They bring their dogs into major life moments

Forty percent have thrown their dog a birthday party. Nearly one in ten included their dog in wedding or engagement photos. Vacations, holidays, and even chores get adjusted around the dog’s presence.

They turn their dogs into public figures

Forty-five percent have created social media accounts for their dog. Some take it further with hashtags, photoshoots, or full video channels. Although it isn’t about fame so much as documentation.

Most owners know how all of this sounds. Eighty percent said they’re aware non-dog people might find these habits strange. They just don’t care. I certainly don’t.

The only real obstacle, according to the survey, is bad breath. Eighty-one percent admitted it’s disrupted close moments, which feels like the most grounded detail in the entire report.

Dogs don’t complicate people’s lives. They reorganize them. And judging by the numbers, most owners wouldn’t have it any other way.