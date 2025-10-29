5 Halloween Mixtapes Based on Overly Specific Horror Movie Situations

Looking for a Halloween mixtape with songs that aren’t really Halloween-adjacent but are definitely relevant to really specific moments from classic horror films? Great, I’ve got five.

That Dog We Thought Was a Dog Turned Into a Crazy Messed up Tentacle Monster

Not to spoil the big reveal from The Thing. But also that movie came out in 1982, there’s been plenty of time. We open our Halloween mixtape with “All Dogs Go To Heaven” by $uicideboy$, featuring lines like “Yeah, we all the same until we all destroyed by comets / Alien invasion better run home to your mama.”

Blink-182’s “Dogs Eating Dogs” from 2012 includes the lyrics, “We would always starve and devour / Our closest friends, my beautiful friends / Paranoia, my paranoia / Can’t let it go, it never lets me go / What am I feeling, why am I feeling? / Forecast into the freezing cold.”

Other entries include “Alien Blues” by Vundabar (“I only talk to dogs because they don’t understand me / My teeth are yellow, hello world / Would you like me a little better if they were white like yours?”). Lastly, there’s “Antarcticans Thawed” by Sleep (“Ice cap miles thaw to freedom / Sets free Antarctic legion / Awake limbs, to reach a sun’s rays / Blood thaws throughout the unused veins”) which is pretty self-explanatory.

Sex Is a Sacred Act To Be Shared by Two Camp Counselors Before Being Murdered

Friday the 13th anyone? As Scream later acknowledged, the number one rule of surviving a horror movie: never have sex. Two counselors at Camp Silver Lake didn’t heed the warning, and look what happened. For this Halloween mixtape, we start out simple with “Summer’s Over” by Jordana and TV Girl (“Isn’t it cruel how the summer fades? / But I’m still here whispering your name.”)

Next, the unmistakable “Sex & Candy” by Marcy Playground, transitioning into the aptly titled “Scarier Than Jason Vorhees At A Campfire” by New Found Glory (“You don’t like horror movies / This is way more frightening than them / Nothing more scary to me / Than falling in love again”). In conclusion, “Sex and Violence” by The Exploited. The only lyrics are the words “sex and violence” repeated ad nauseam, which fits the situation well.

I Love My Weird Undead Screaming Wife

Are Frankenstein’s Monster and Frankenstein’s Monster’s wife truly the original couple goals? For all the lovers, here’s a Halloween mixtape for The Bride of Frankenstein. Frank Sinatra’s “I Love My Wife” starts us off with the image of a man tormented by beautiful women. But, he says, even though he’s horny, there’s no denying that he really loves his wife.

“Where’s My Wife” by Sloppy Jane takes a bit of a turn into morbid aggression (“She’s alive in the thighs baby / Dead in the eyes baby”). In contrast, there’s “I’m A One Woman Man” by George Jones, which presents a much more positive view of marriage (“Won’t you let me baby just a-kinda hang around? / I’ll always love you honey and I’ll never let you down“).

You Just Couldn’t Keep off the Moors, Could You?

This is about An American Werewolf In London, not An American Werewolf in Paris, by the way. Just in case you were hoping for something in French. Right off the bat, we have to start this Halloween mixtape with “Werewolves of London” by Warren Zevon. How can you pass up an image as good as “I saw a werewolf drinking a piña colada at Trader Vic’s”?

“I Was A Teenage Werewolf” by The Cramps illustrates the trials and tribulations of being a teen monster (“You know, I have puberty rights / And I have puberty wrongs / No one understood me / All my teeth were so long”), but “Full Moon” by Brandy puts An American Werewolf in London into perspective. “Boy I saw you as soon as you came bouncing through the door / You and your mans and them just took over the floor.” Is this not David and Jack entering The Slaughtered Lamb?

I Touched a Cursed Fidget Cube and Now I Have To Go to BDSM Hell Forever

While Hellraiser definitely isn’t the best movie ever made, the concept, character design, and practical effects make it one of my personal all-year favorites. Seriously, I’ll watch Hellraiser literally whenever, just let me know. So, we’re going to start out with “Into Hell” by I Prevail (“Just let me burn if I’m with you / Come fall into me / So come and pull me closer / Take me even lower / Can we find our time before it’s gone?”).

“Torture” by The Cure is delightfully apt for Hellraiser, with lines like “It tortures me to move my hands / To try to move at all / And pulled / My skin so tight it screams / And screams and screams / And pulls some more.” The final two songs are a bit self-explanatory; we’ve got “Clique” by Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Big Sean to represent the Cenobites, of course (“Ain’t nobody fuckin’ with my clique” I mean, come on, obvious). Then to conclude this Halloween mixtape, “S&M” by Rihanna, which goes without saying.

