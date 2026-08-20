5 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs That Are Perfect for the End of Summer

The end of summer always hits extremely hard. Kids start going back to school, vacations end, and the work grind really starts to set in again. The worst part? It’s still so hot outside. You’re left sweaty and upset that you have to go back into work mode until the holidays.

But thankfully, songs capture that essence of summer coming to a close and the days slowly starting to feel shorter again. We’ve picked five hip-hop and R&B records that feel like the sun is setting as we slowly inch toward a beautiful fall and a grueling winter.

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Five Rap and R&B Songs to Soundtrack The end of Your Summer

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“Summer’s Over Interlude” by Drake and Majid Jordan

Views was made with the intention of capturing the many seasons and atmospheres of Toronto. That could mean “Weston Road Flows” and the chilly Mary J. Blige sample taking on the winter. Or there’s “Controlla” and “One Dance” distilling the summery vibe. “Summer’s Over Interlude” is a phenomenal bridge to capture those energies. Majid of Majid Jordan croons about the end of a summer fling, singing that there are no mutual feelings for long-term romance. “I don’t feel the same,” he sings as the crispy guitar lick takes him into the outro.

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“Summatime” by GoldLink, Wale, and Radiant Children

Even in the last days of summer, people will still be outside, relishing the season. That means long nights and sensual evenings, which GoldLink and co. capture beautifully on “Summatime”. The production is luscious and steamy, like the energy of two strangers dancing as beads of sweat drip down their foreheads.

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“Any Time Any Place” by Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson sings like she’s whispering a dirty secret in your ear. She’s tender and delicate about her fantasies, which leads to the steaminess you feel when it’s a hot August and there’s no AC in the house. In any setting, sweat and all, the attraction is all the same.

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“I Love LA” by Ocho Worldwide

The beautiful thing about LA is that there’s always something to get into. There’s a movie playing at a special theater, someone is performing at a local venue, there’s great food on every corner. Street vendors will sell you all their fruit and tacos if you let them. It can feel like home if you have the right community in your life.

Ocho Worldwide captures that singular sensation on “I Love LA”, where he speaks to the push and pull of LA. Sometimes, it’s as hectic as advertised. But there’s far too much to love to truly ever loathe.

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“Sierra Leone” by Frank Ocean

Like Janet Jackson, Frank Ocean uses intimacy on “Sierra Leone”. He coos about getting a girl pregnant with a twinkle in his eye, a warmth you only get as the day draws to a close in the summer.

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