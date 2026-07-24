5 Hip-Hop Songs Guaranteed to Get You Through a Messy Breakup

Every breakup needs a soundtrack. You can’t just trudge through all of those raw, messy emotions on your own. You need a set of songs that’ll help you feel a little less crazy during an intense heartbreak. Whether looking to bounce back and rebound during the weekend or getting in your feelings, the right playlist will get you on track.

R&B records are ideal for this kind of department. They provide the right amount of longing for the hopeless romantics in the world. Or for those trying to get back in the game, there’s plenty of material for all your sex playlist needs.

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But what about hip-hop? Noisey has you covered with five classic rap songs that’ll have your back through the ups and downs of breakups.

‘Outta My System’ by Bow Wow, Johnta Austin, and T-Pain

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Bow Wow was an expert at playing the heartthrob in a hip-hop and R&B crossover record. Typically, they were a lot more tender and sentimental, like his duet with Ciara on “Like You” or “Let Me Hold You” with Omarion. Although he thrived in romance, Bow Wow could also give a real heartbreaker.

Take “Outta My System”, where he longingly stares out the window and tries to resist the temptation to pick up the phone and beg his girl to take him back. The T-Pain hook glues it together, where he reflects on the smiley faces his girl would send on his T-Mobile Sidekick. Even little things like emoji usage will have you missing them.

‘Leave You Alone’ by Young Jeezy and Ne-Yo

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Sometimes, you just have to realize that they aren’t very good for you. When Ne-Yo unites with Jeezy on “Leave You Alone”, he recalls how the girl loves having sex with him. Still, she needs to get on with her life and find someone else. It sucks dealing with that loneliness by yourself. It’s a lot easier to sit cozily in convenience, hooking up with an old flame because it’s always there. But “Leave You Alone” proves there are way more fish in the sea.

‘Do You Think About Me’ by 50 Cent

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Perhaps the most excruciating part of a breakup is wondering if the other person is thinking about you as much as you’re thinking of them. What if they aren’t? What if they’ve moved on and you’re still stuck in the puddle of feelings?

“Do You Think About Me” is the anthem for those whirlwind of emotions, though 50 Cent gives enough macho posturing to snap you out of it. “This relationship s*** is too much for me/I wanna f***, be friends and live comfortably/She wanna shine and blow mines on shopping sprees/She should have what she want, just not from me,” he raps. May we all try to overcome ugly breakups with this firm resolve.

‘I Don’t F**k With You by Big Sean and E

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Not all breakups will contain a lot of yearning and sadness. It’s not all staring out of car windows and imagining yourself in music videos. Sometimes, you need to take control of your life and hit the scene again. Consequently, Big Sean screaming “you little stupid a** b***h, I ain’t f***in’ with you!” will prove extremely cathartic after a breakup. Anything to get you out of those feelings.

‘Blame Game’ by Kanye West and John Legend

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No song captures a toxic relationship quite like Kanye West and John Legend on “Blame Game”. By Ye’s second verse, he’s coming up with reasons to stay with his lover, even if he knows it isn’t right for either of them. But where else would she get such riches if not him? Who else would put up with their drug habits if not each other? If your relationship is anything even remotely like this, a breakup is absolutely the best course of action.

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