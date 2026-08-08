5 Hip-Hop Songs That Are Most Memorable for Their Classic Hooks

Admit it: there are a lot of hip-hop songs you love, but you don’t remember anything the rapper actually said. Unfortunately, there are many songs where the verses are largely placeholders to get back to the hook. It’s the most memorable part of the song by nature. But some songs live and die by how much we love those choruses. Even songs we consider classics get most of their strength from them.

In the spirit of celebrating our catchiest hip-hop songs, we’ve picked five timeless classics where we mostly only remember the hooks.

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5 Classic Hip-Hop Songs That People Only Remember for Their Hooks

“Flossin’” by Mike Jones and Big Moe

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In 2005, you knew how a Mike Jones verse was going to sound. He’d likely tell you to call up his phone number and rap trademark Houston references with a thick, distinct Texas accent. But his hit songs turned out so irresistible, it didn’t even matter in the long run.

But that spotlight did put a magnifying glass on one of the most underrated rappers of all time in Big Moe. He had a deeply soulful, majestic voice, especially on records like “Flossin’”. He made “tearing up a lane” sound like he was riding a candy paint chariot.

“Here I Am” by Rick Ross, Nelly, and Avery Storm

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“Here I Am” is a prime example of a record where people only dimly remember the verses. Anytime fans reminisce about the song on TikTok, it is with the specific intent of remembering Storm’s brief blip in the spotlight.

“Crew” by Goldlink, Shy Glizzy, and Brent Faiyaz

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The song that bred a superstar— it just wasn’t exactly Goldlink. Although he was the main artist, Shy Glizzy’s animated delivery and Brent Faiyaz with his cool demeanor outshone the DC rapper. “You see money all around me, I act like I’m the man,” Faiyaz boasts in a sweet croon. “Crew” made us remember all the great hip-hop and R&B crossovers in past decades.

“Thug Lovin’” by Ja Rule and Bobby Brown

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Ja Rule was great for a song where you didn’t necessarily remember any memorable lines. Instead, his gruff voice largely acted as texture to the sweet vocals of an R&B singer like Ashanti.

But on “Thug Lovin’”, Bobby Brown’s wily, theatrical singing saw Ja Rule feel like a placeholder until you heard his rambunctious hook again.

“She Got It” by 2 Pistols and T-Pain

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T-Pain was so powerful, he could turn an unknown rapper into a bona fide one-hit wonder off the strength of his hooks. 2 Pistols had some early local success in Florida before signing with Universal Republic in 2007. Naturally, the label paired him with another local Floridian and one of the greatest hit-makers of all time in T-Pain.

The thing is, the hook was a little too good. Sure, it gave 2 Pistols the hit he needed to break into the mainstream. But he also had no chance of saying anything that would stick in anyone’s memory to warrant a great follow-up hit.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)