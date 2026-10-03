5 Huge Stars You Probably Forgot Appeared on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Before the Netflix streaming model took shape and led to shorter seasons and longer waits between seasons, shows had 20-plus episodes. Because of the intense filming schedules for shows the size of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, they leaned on guest stars.

Many of Hollywood’s biggest names used these roles to get their names out there and land larger roles that could be their big break. Keep reading for five of the biggest Buffy the Vampire Slayer breakout stars…

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1. Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal may be a notable Hollywood name now, but before his career took off with Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us, he had a guest-star spot on Buffy. Pascal played Eddie, a college freshman who gets turned into a vampire on Buffy’s first day of school.

Pascal’s “breakout” took him over a decade to achieve, but in the meantime, he struggled to pay his bills. He attributes his Buffy appearance as “the reason I was able to stay in it and not give up.”

“We’re talking about being able to see a doctor, getting sick, getting a surgery, paying my rent when I had less than $7 in my account, and a residual from Buffy the Vampire Slayer showed up and saved the day,” Pascal told Entertainment Tonight in 2024.

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2. Amy Adams

Years before her iconic performance alongside James Marsden in Enchanted, Amy Adams was on the fifth season of Buffy, playing Tara Maclay’s cousin Beth. The same year she appeared on an episode of Charmed. While she wasn’t completely unknown at the time, those credits definitely add weight to her resume.

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3. Wentworth Miller

Wentworth Miller portrayed Gage Pentrozi in Season 2, Episode 20, “Go Fish.” As the high school swim star and stereotypical 2000s jock, Miller gave his all, no matter how small the role. He turned into a Gill-Man, inevitably killed off by Buffy. Miller is best known for his starring role on Prison Break as Michael Scofield, but his other television credits include The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash.

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4. Ashanti

Ashanti is most well known for her successful musical career; however, she has dabbled in acting. Her first credit was an episode of Buffy during Season 7. She portrays Lissa, a demon associated with First Evil, who seduces Xander to sacrifice him.

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5. Nathan Fillion

Season 7 of Buffy also included Nathan Fillion as preacher Caleb. Unlike the others on this list, he had a much bigger arc and appeared in several episodes. Caleb was a psychopathic woman hater whose objective was to kill Buffy and the other Slayers.

His performance caught the attention of Buffy creator Joss Whedon, who cast him in Firefly as Captain Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds. He also landed the leading role in Castle.