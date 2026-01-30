5 Iconic Alt-Rock Album Openers of the 2000s

The 2000s were a decent decade for alt-rock, producing a smorgasbord of albums that showcase the longevity of guitar bands. Here are five iconic openers that set the following albums apart.

“Seven Nation Army” / “Icky Thump” by The White Stripes

We begin not with the album opener of The White Stripes’ Elephant from 2003 or of Icky Thump from 2007, but a secret third thing: Both of them. “Seven Nation Army” is an all-time icon, opening Elephant with a mysterious and almost sinister bass line. It’s instantly recognizable so many years later, and even without the context of its longevity, opening an album like that is a certified power move.

Similarly, opening Icky Thump with its title track is a bold move as well. I’ve previously touched on the guts it takes to start an album with the track it’s named after, which always pays off if it’s done well. Sonically, “Icky Thump” is distorted and volatile. It’s an anxious, paranoid-sounding song that clears the way for the rest of the album. Not with a hand-wave or a secret word, but with a slash-and-burn technique that’s more instinct than methodology.

“Helena” by My Chemical Romance

Since I already featured two songs by the same band, I probably won’t get away with doing it again. But know that if I could, The Black Parade would definitely be here. As it stands, we’ll have to settle for “Helena”, which opens My Chemical Romance’s 2004 album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. “Helena” immediately throws listeners into the middle of the narrative with no time to get acclimated. Hole’s 1994 track “Violet” does this as well, but “Helena” takes it to a new level. Where “Violet” opens with a few seconds of instrumentals to ease us into it, “Helena” begins with Gerard Way’s sinister hissing in our ears right off the bat. From there, it’s the quiet, ominous build over a handful of seconds before the entire thing explodes, taking us with it.

“You Only Live Once” by The Strokes

“You Only Live Once” opens The Strokes’ 2006 album First Impressions of Earth with a bit of a fun, jangly sound. It’s promising, like what the first day of summer sounds like. Julian Casablancas comes in with some gentle cooing before launching into the meat of his vocals. But “You Only Live Once” keeps that lighthearted foundation even as it works through some existentially twisty lyrics. Definitely a strong, quintessentially indie-alt-rock opener, but it’s made more interesting in conjunction with the rest of the album. Going from “You Only Live Once” right into the frantic bass line of “Juicebox” is jarring. But The Strokes do it in a way that keeps you guessing at what’s coming next.

“Sam’s Town” by The Killers

The Killers opened their 2006 album Sam’s Town with the title track, and we should all know my feelings about that by now. So far, I haven’t encountered a time when that hasn’t worked, but I’m still on the lookout. “Sam’s Town” is a triumphant, theatrical opening to the album that calls to mind exactly what it’s supposed to. That is, a bleak but close-knit town, and a dreamer on the verge of running away from it all. It’s packed with emotion, but starved for enrichment. It wants to go home as much as it wants to escape. “Sam’s Town” is a contradiction and an anthem, a cautionary tale and an inspiration.

