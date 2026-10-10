5 Must-Follow YouTube Accounts to Help You Heal From Narcissistic Abuse

For better and for worse, the topic of narcissism has become rather “trendy.” Awareness is fabulous; however, it’s horrible to know that abuse is so rampant, and there’s also the issue of the phenomenon of individuals haphazardly flinging the term “narcissist” around as a form of slander and devaluation. That said, those who cry wolf do not alter the indisputable fact that narcissists are a very real and persistent menace capable of eroding even the strongest souls in unimaginable ways.

These parasites, so we are told by the experts, don’t change; they age poorly; and those of the “malignant” variety just want to destroy us — every encounter, no matter how seemingly benign, is entered on their end with malevolent intentions. They will harm the hands that feed them, if only to feel a bit less powerless. They dwell in a fantasy land where they are infallible and all-powerful, and they try to trap us there too.

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Casting a narcissist out of your life is complicated for many reasons. Yet, once you exorcise their disgusting spirit from your heart, there will almost certainly be divine rewards. In fact, a good portion of those who have experienced narcissistic abuse have stated that they wouldn’t go back and erase the experience, despite the immense pain endured. Nietzsche’s immortal words indeed apply: “What does not kill me, makes me stronger.”

Narcissists show us, by their outrageous example, the bitter people (Note: Some contend that they actually are not “people”…) we must never become; all too often, they meet their downfall, from which we can certainly extract moral stories.

In celebration of recovery, here are the 5 must-follow accounts to help you (or a friend who might be affected) heal from narcissistic abuse!

1. Richard Grannon

Sometimes, when we’ve been victimized, we fear appearing weak. In those cases, the truth may penetrate our thick skulls more easily if delivered by a large, tough guy like Richard Grannon, whose background includes both self-defense and psychology. Mr. Grannon is probably the first expert on narcissism you should turn toward during your recovery process; while he runs a coaching service, he also gives advice on how to find a fitting therapist — not everyone in mental health understands the complexities of narcissism.

His deep wisdom always seems compatible with common sense. This respected figure is very blunt about how narcissists weaponize love and empathy; the more you attempt to help them, the sicker they become. Going “no contact” is the only solution, as the others on this list agree.

I don’t say this lightly: Mr. Grannon’s videos can change lives. As this beacon of intellectual honesty says, the goal of narcissism videos is to make you stop watching narcissism videos and focus on other things. While such videos are addictive, Grannon can certainly enable you to break free of them.

Follow Richard Grannon HERE.

Awakened Survivor

Octavia, the woman behind Awakened Survivor, is my personal favorite narcissism expert. She boasts an impressive background in the arts and holistic wellness. She created the character Nelly the Narcissist because, as someone in entertainment, she rightly believes humor can aid recovery.

This outstanding creator bravely dives into the spiritual dimension of narcissistic abuse; in my opinion, it’s a sin to ignore it. By probing areas some might consider taboo (as well as more standard territory), Octavia has led her viewership on surprising yet rewarding journeys. She sometimes features guests with fascinating perspectives, adding variety.

Octavia radiates a gentle, empathic energy, which matters especially when she delivers crushing truths about energy vampires —trying to fathom the levels of malice behind the masks worn by sociopaths can understandably make a person furious, but Octavia has a superb grasp of how to relay disconcerting information. She places a special emphasis on encouraging followers to rekindle and protect that inner Light that the narcissists so desperately tried to snuff.

Follow Awakened Survivor HERE.

Danish Bashir

Mr. Bashir brings a unique set of insights, having grown up around narcissists and overcome their snares. I find he often has incredible observations that no one else does. With uncanny accuracy, Mr. Bashir will capture oddly specific behaviors that you thought were just individual to the narcissist who turned your life upside down — as many have remarked, narcissists are all cut from the same fabric.

He explores everything from the narcissists’ lack of table manners to their ability to completely destroy your health — a shocking yet concrete reality agreed upon by all experts I’ve heard thus far. While Bashir holds a master’s in clinical psychology, he also lets his spiritual understanding shine through. You can’t skip over this expert!

Follow Danish Bashir HERE.

Jill Wise Narcissistic Abuse Recovery Coaching

Ms. Wise is so ridiculously razor-sharp and to the point that she can explain in minutes, or often even in an instant, those mind games that have quite literally been driving you insane — the manipulative tactics that leave you either pale and speechless or red and rambling. In other words, she takes the source of all the mixed emotions boiling up inside you and boils them down into something perfectly palatable, turning your struggles into nourishing knowledge. Ms. Wise sees right through the inner workings of most self-aggrandizing and gaslighting creatures (who, she assures us, are just as pathetic and broken on the inside as we might like to believe) while encouraging listeners to take the Higher path.

Follow Jill Wise Narcissistic Abuse Recovery Coaching HERE.

Ask Anoushka

Anoushka Marcin is another remarkable woman, with abundant gifts of intuition and insight. Her explanations are always clear; she offers amazing takeaways, avoids leaving her followers feeling bogged down by the heaviness that often follows psychological discussions, and is always a delight to listen to. The Zen she emanates is contagious.

As she has noted, she has blossomed as a creator; as she moved away from her abusive situation, she has beautifully come into herself, reclaimed her confidence and other gifts, and become a testament to the power of healing.

Follow Ask Anoushka HERE.