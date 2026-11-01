5 Must-Know Visual Artists Who Paint in Blood, From Dark Music and Beyond

Today, we celebrate those magnificent artists who shock us by painting in blood! As Nietzsche penned, “Of all that is written, I love only what a person hath written with his blood. Write with blood, and thou wilt find that blood is spirit.” The act of painting in blood likewise clearly demonstrates admirable levels of commitment — the type of spirit that searches only for authenticity. During my time as a metal journalist, I have spoken with a number of visual artists who spill their own blood for the sake of their canvases. Although their offerings may seem frightening, all have proved real sweethearts.

Before proceeding to our main list, Slovakia’s exceptional Mr. Dávid Glomba certainly deserves a shout-out; his artworks have been commissioned by a number of bands and have featured blood, coffee, ashes, etc. Similarly, the beloved legends Vrangsinn and Nattefrost, who have defined the pioneering black metal act Carpathian Forest, are both artists who have incorporated a variety of substances, including blood and animal remains, into their thought-provoking pieces. Vrangsinn once joked on Facebook, “… I sign with my own blood and also put my bloody fingerprints on the back. Since I have criminal convictions, you can actually use the police to verify that they are authentic…” Nattefrost revealed on Norwegian television that he saves his fingernails and worse for the benefit of his work.

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Now, without further ado, here are the 5 must-know visual artists who paint with blood. Allow yourself to be rocked by the “metal” energy emitted by their creations.

1. Kim Carlsson

The pioneering Mr. Kim Carlsson is known for the likes of Hypothermia and the disbanded yet immortal powerhouse that was Lifelover. Due to his rare brilliance, he’s one of my favorite and most highly regarded frontmen and composers. However, this genius is also a stellar visual artist, who creates many of his own album covers. In my opinion, the iconic Pulver (2006) photo that he took of his sadly late friend Eleanor, drenched in blood and lying in a meadow, equates to one of the finest covers in dark music. Kim has inherited his artistic talent from his mother, Ms. Louise Jensen. Kim, Ms. Jensen, and friends hold an annual art exhibition at the Swedish mill Forsa Kvarn, though Kim’s artworks have been displayed internationally.

For the purposes of painting, Sir Carlsson has spent years studying the way blood interacts with other substances like wine, ink, milk, and so forth. Mixing such fluids can, of course, create interesting effects, as marbling. The mastermind (behind Kaffe & blod, “Coffee & Blood,” part I in 2008, and II in 2017) plans to pen an art book on the topic. Other ingredients that have been integrated into his pieces include berries, water from special sources, incense, ashes from previous paintings, etc.

Carlsson’s fellow unsurpassed talent and collaborator, director and photographer Livja Pjetra, kindly states just for us:

“I won’t just say Kim is a talented visual artist because it’s obvious. He has a way of seeing things and details other don’t and his visuals are very distinctive.

What I would like to state and find remarkable about him is how he connects images to music and vice versa. He can wait years to release an album just because he doesn’t have the ‘right image’ for it. Or take an amazing picture and feel inspired to compose a song for it.

Imagine having a mind that moves so naturally between sounds and images. I think that’s an extraordinary and unique way of creating art and that’s very Kim.”

Watch out for the audiovisual miracles that Livja and Kim have in store!

Courtesy of necroshorns & Kim Carlsson

2. NecrosHorns

The award-winning and internationally exhibited NecrosHorns is regarded by many as the leading photographer in the realm of black metal. NecrosHorns has perfectly distilled the essences of countless icons in the field, from Kim Carlsson to the movement’s originators, England’s Venom. However, this author of a long list of books does not limit himself to genre. Outside of music, through his lens, this genius has gloriously portrayed architectural sites, death across cultures, travel destinations, etc. NecrosHorns is an artist in the most elite sense — his masterpieces are comparable to those of the Old Masters.

This former pilot actually began his journey as a visual artist by crafting exceptional wood art, achieved by painting in blood and acrylics as well as pyrography. He has also incorporated materials as ground-up goat skulls. NecrosHorns’ use of blood actually came about by accident: One day, before the revered NecrosHorns brand even officially existed, he happened to cut himself while doing wood carving. Blood ran over the wood, and NecrosHorns realized just how cool it appeared. NecrosHorns’ delightfully dangerous, adrenaline-junkie wiring has constantly manifested itself throughout the years, as he’s someone who’s known for playing with real fires and chasing the ideal shots in war zones when necessary. That said, he’s a true professional through and through.

courtesy of NecrosHorns

3. Maxime Taccardi

Mr. Maxime Taccardi boasts a huge international following, primarily for his visual art, though his music is extremely underrated. This prolific Renaissance man wears the hats of painter, sculptor, photographer, filmmaker, author, fitness guru, and more. He obtained his Master’s Degree in Art and Cultural Sociology from Paul Verlaine Université in Metz and has served as an educator himself.

Taccardi’s blood paintings have earned much acclaim, though he also uses inks. His works have been commissioned by an endless list of revered bands. Taccardi has even spilled his blood for his superb feats as an animator. An artist who refuses any and all sorts of compromise, Taccardi cuts his wrists with razor blades and dips his brushes into his wounds, as opposed to taking the easier route of implementing a syringe.

Courtesy of Maxime taccardi

4. Vincent Castiglia

Director John Borowski’s Bloodlines: The Art and Life of Vincent Castiglia (2018) amounts to a must-see, featuring comedian Margaret Cho and various rock stars. After all, the distinguished painter and tattooist depicted therein has only rendered the likeness of a young Gregg Allman for the now-sadly-deceased legend’s final record, Southern Blood (2017), for example. Castiglia’s greatest fans and patrons not only include musicians but also surgeons due to the anatomical accuracy of his creations. Earlier this year, Sir Castiglia was awarded the well-deserved honor of Knighthood by “Count of Brasschaat” (Dr. Thomas Andre Louis), an art critic.

A few years ago, I spoke with the gentleman himself in order to celebrate his exhibition “Homage to H.R. Giger,” which he held to show his respect for the titan who had taken him under his wing — Castiglia was the first American artist whom the late cultural icon invited to present a solo show at his museum after meeting him during a group exhibit. I was absolutely thrilled to have the rare opportunity to chat with a man whose artistic devotion resulted in his lung collapsing twice — Castiglia drew too much of his own blood. The visionary New Yorker has naturally received media attention on a number of occasions, but one especially shocking achievement was when he painted Exodus and then-Slayer’s Gary Holt’s guitar with 18 bottles of the shredder’s blood.

courtesy of vincent castiglia

5. Valnoir

The wild antics of Paris-based daredevil Valnoir, whose studio boasts the name Metastazis, are difficult even for a maniac like me to wrap my head around. This fabled musician, visual artist, author, video creator, and all-around eccentric studied graphic design at EPSAA for five years and has collaborated with a long list of bigwig clients. Valnoir has undertaken various experiments with blood, printed with ink made from bones, sewed patches onto human skin, allowed his own body to be carved, etc. This unreal personality can be spotted in the Noisey documentary Bleu Blanc Satan: Early French Black Metal (2017) — proof that our team has long been bringing audiences the best.

Valnoir famously came up with the absurd yet wonderful idea to bring the German stalwarts Laibach to North Korea — the risky stunt spawned a documentary, Liberation Day (2016), which was followed by a book. He would return to the country as part of another documentary titled War of Art (2019). In conversation with Bardo Methodology, Valnoir remembers the unsurprising reaction his practices with bodily fluid received from members of the Committee for Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries, “They freaked out when I started showcasing my skills in drawing blood; this was the moment we decided that the human bones I smuggled along in my suitcase would remain there.”