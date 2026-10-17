5 New and Upcoming Games for Animal Lovers

Who doesn’t love seeing a cute, furry little creature? That’s why games with animal protagonists are so common and popular across genres, from cozy to creepy. Here are five new and upcoming games where players can delve into wildlife-centered worlds.

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1. Animal Trainer Simulator

If you want to work with digital animals without running an entire zoo, Animal Trainer Simulator is for you. Instead of a zoo or a wildlife preserve, players manage their own animal training center, where they can create a safe space for a host of furry creatures. You start by designing the building, then expand the premises with outdoor play areas and paddocks.

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And despite the name, it’s not just about training the animals. It’s also about taking care of them. The more a player pets, brushes, and feeds an animal, the happier it becomes, which means more love and loyalty for the trainer. Players can monitor stats to see how their animal is doing in terms of health and happiness. Some animals won’t be so easy to train, though, offering players a special challenge. As for the animals, players can train dogs and horses.

Animal Trainer Simulator is available on Steam and PlayStation.

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2. Planet Zoo 2

Planet Zoo 2, the sequel to zoo management simulator Planet Zoo, is out now. Zoo construction starts from the very beginning, including crafting habitats, managing daily tasks, and caring for the zoo animals. Players can build zoos around the world, with the goal of eventually releasing their animals into wildlife reserves so that they can thrive in expansive, natural environments. Wildlife reserves are a new element in the series, letting players manage realistic environments that change with the seasons and even the weather.

New animals and habitats to explore, too. For the first time, players can add flying animals to their zoo, along with aquatic creatures and the homes they need to care for them properly. New animals include toucans, vultures, owls, sea turtles, manatees, and sharks.

Planet Zoo 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

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3. Gravhounds

With a demo currently available on Steam, Gravhounds is a co-op action builder for up to four players. Friends can choose from a cast of canine characters called the Gravhounds, like Doberman Zane and bulldog Dozer, bio-engineered specifically for the task at hand. And what exactly is that task? Just build a base on an alien planet, no big deal, except the planet is inhabited, and those inhabitants will put up a serious fight. The Gravhounds can combine their skills and strengths to beat back the swarm.

For anyone wondering what the “Grav-” part of Gravhounds means, the crew can use a Gravity Beam to toss objects over long distances to help their teammates. Or they can use the beam against enemies, tossing them around like a chew toy. Players should be careful with this tool. Chucking around “volatile materials” can be dangerous for themselves and their teammates.

The demo launched on Steam on October 12, and the full game is set to enter early access on November 2nd. Along with PC, players can grab Gravhounds as a day-one drop on Xbox Game Pass.

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4. Creepy Shift: Deer Farm

Not all animal-themed games are cute. Another entry in the indie horror franchise Creepy Shift, the game follows the main character on a remote farm, where their job is to care for the deer that live there. The work seems simple at first: keep the deer safe and fed, and do some maintenance on the farm and its machinery. In return, the main character has a place to sleep, albeit a rustic one, and plenty of time to themselves. That might be a problem, considering bears and wolves roam the woods, and the only link to the outside world is a radio.

This first-person horror game has players not only care for the animals, but also solve puzzles and ensure their own survival. Previous Creepy Shift entries include Roadside Diner, where the player takes the night shift at a remote diner, and House For Sale, where the task is to make sure the house is ready for an investor to inspect. Deer Farm seems to continue the theme of working alone in a remote location while blending horror with job sims.

Creepy Shift: Deer Farm doesn’t have an official release date yet, but a demo is already available on Steam — just in time for spooky season.

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5. Haunted Paws

Haunted Paws is another co-op game, this time for two players who can use split-screen as they work together to solve mysteries. The game focuses on two pups, though players can choose from a wide range of cute breeds. Players can even customize fur color and dress the dog up in fun costumes. And that’s not all, as of October 9, the developers announced a kitten option, too! Although the kitten might have to dress up as a puppy to blend in.

Whatever adorable option the player chooses, the goal is to rescue the human best friend kidnapped by creepy monsters. Each one has a unique backstory to unravel before they can be defeated, and it’s up to the two furry friends to do it. Run and dig, explore, and connect clues to figure out just how to get that best friend back.

The release date for Haunted Paws is still up in the air, but players can access a demo on Steam now.